Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

