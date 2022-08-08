Read full article on original website
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Police: Marshfield man who registered 0.28 percent BAC faces sixth OWI charge
A 57-year-old Marshfield man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a complaint about an erratic driver led to a stop in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 14 times his legal limit. Daniel M. Strohkirch is being held on a $20,000 bond on the charge, which...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
stevenspoint.news
Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results
Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
WEAU-TV 13
Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
WSAW
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
waupacanow.com
Felony meth charges filed
Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
