Arizona State

Watch: 'Floating' Horses Filmed in Arizona

A family vacationing in Arizona filmed a mesmerizing video in which a pair of horses appear to be floating on a river, however the wondrous sight is merely a fantastic optical illusion. The bewildering sight was reportedly captured by Kelli Rogers as she and her grandchildren were visiting Tonto National Forest last month. While paddle boarding along the park's Salt River, they spotted a pair of horses nearby and Rogers filmed the breathtaking creatures with her cell phone.
ARIZONA STATE
14 Indicted In Catalytic Converter Ring

Beaverton Police Department Detectives began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters in late 2021. The investigation, which culminated last week with the search of eight locations to include a waterfront residence in Lake Oswego, led to the seizure of over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle, and jewelry.
BEAVERTON, OR
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina

Three teenagers vacationing in South Carolina were issued citations for mistreating an alligator after they allegedly tied the creature up in a pond because they were bored. Officers with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a group of teens who tied up an alligator at a rental property near Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island last week, per Island Packet. The teens, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were visiting from Connecticut when they saw an alligator swimming in a pond in their backyard and decided to capture it because they were "bored," they later told officers.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
ARIZONA STATE
Town Of Dewitt Police On The Lookout For Bank Robber

Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The Town of DeWitt Police on the lookout for a bank robber. Around 9:30 Friday morning they responded to the Key Bank, on Techumseh Road for a robbery. They are in their early stages of the investigation and Information is limited at this time. The...
DEWITT, NY
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
GILTNER, NE
#Az Family
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
COLORADO STATE
VIDEO: 'Idiot' Nearly Falls To Death At Bryce Canyon National Park

A viral video shared on social media shows a man nearly fall to his death at Bryce Canyon National Park. The @TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account, which gets its name from the combination of "tourist" and "moron" and typically shares incidents at Yellowstone National Park that validate the nickname, posted the video on Monday (August 8), which shows a man hop over a barricade before losing his balance and nearly sliding off the cliff before coming to a quick stop.
ACCIDENTS
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
NEBRASKA STATE
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
DESTIN, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona

You can really never go wrong with a sub sandwich. There are endless combinations of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces that are always sure to satisfy. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop. The website states, "From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."
ARIZONA STATE
79 Year Old Oswego County Man Arrested For Murdering His Neighbor

Town of Scribe, N.Y. - A 64-year-old is dead and a 79-year-old id charged with 2nd Degree murder in Oswego County. Last night around 4-45 Oswego County Sheriff's Deputes say that a call came to 911 about hearing gun shots around the intersection of Middle and Creamery roads -- north of 104 in Scriba.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ex-NFL Star Earl Thomas' Home

A massive fire broke out at the Texas home of former NFL All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, which is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. City of Orange Fire Department Chief Payton Smith told KFDM News that Thomas claimed to have heard a popping sound similar to lightning hit his home prior to the fire spreading at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday (August 11).
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
50 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Are you ready for some football? Denver Broncos football is back! The Broncos and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2022 preseason Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Boulder County Fair. LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair. Kids, families and friends will...
DENVER, CO
Entergy Teams With United Way To Offer $150 Rebate To Customers

Entergy Louisiana is working with the United Way to offer bill payment assistance to eligible residential customers statewide. The company says electric customers in all parishes served by Entergy can apply at their local United Way for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill. Eligible customers must have a...
LOUISIANA STATE
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
TENNESSEE STATE
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

