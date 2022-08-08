ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free

LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record

LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Ben Proud Appears To Have Dropped Euro Championships Completely

LCM (50m) Day one of these 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats. The 27-year-old speedster is coming off of a successful summer that saw the Briton take gold in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, as well as gold in the 50m free and 50m fly at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
WORLD
swimswam.com

WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM

Hosszu was 4th overall this morning, swimming a 4:45.07, but she was the 3rd-fastest Hungarian in the field, making her ineligible to advance out of prelims. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) –...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

David Popovici Crushes European Record With 46.98 100 Free

LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. So, David Popovici just broke a ton of records...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke

LCM (50m) The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark. Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis

LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
WORLD
swimswam.com

Ribiero 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly

LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89. Maxime Grousset (FRA),...
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)

LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Australian Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Accused of Leading Drug Syndicate

Miller, a 1996 Olympic medalist, has been behind bars since February 2021, but has been hit with a raft of new charges for a separate offense. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been hit with a series of fresh charges after being arrested...
