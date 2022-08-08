Read full article on original website
Host Nation Italy Tops Swimming Medal Table At European Championships
The nation of Italy sits atop the overall swimming medal table through two days of competition at the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
Nyls Korstanje’s 22.90 Leads Trio of National Records Broken in 50 Fly Prelims
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov(UKR) – 2018. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Top 16 Qualifiers:. Nyls Korstanje (NED) – 22.90. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 23.20...
Korstanje (NED), Ribeiro (POR) & Miladinov (BUL) All Notch 50 Fly National Marks
LCM (50m) The men’s 50m butterfly competitors are taking full advantage of top-seeded Ben Proud‘s withdrawal from this event, as additional national records fell in tonight’s semi-final. Having already dropped his own national record down to the 22-second territory with a speedy 22.90 in the heats, Nyls...
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record
LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
NJ 15-18 Boys’ Summer League Relay Swims Faster Than National Public HS Record
Willowdale Swim Club's Josh Seidman, Nick Pezzella, Ryan Cortes, and Nick Short swim a faster SCM 200 medley relay time than the current public hs record. Current photo via Ryan Fish. Willowdale Swim Club’s 15-18 boys broke two Tri-County Summer League relay records on Sunday at the 65th Annual Burt...
European Juniors Medalist Jovan Lekic Has Doping Suspension Reduced on Appeal
Lekic, who was his country's first-ever medalist at the European Junior Swimming Championships, told the CAS that his positive test was the result of a tainted supplement. Above photo: Jovan Lekic is on the right along with fellow medalists in the 200 free at the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships.
Ben Proud Appears To Have Dropped Euro Championships Completely
LCM (50m) Day one of these 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats. The 27-year-old speedster is coming off of a successful summer that saw the Briton take gold in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, as well as gold in the 50m free and 50m fly at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
14 Y/Os Ammundsen And Trotter Move Up Aussie Age Group Rankings in 100 IM
SCM (25m) On day one of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, 14-year-olds Zoe Ammundsen of Iona College and Ainsley Trotter of St. Peters Western tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 100 IM, with both swimmers putting times of 1:03.05. They move up to #5 all-time amongst Australian 14-year-olds.
WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM
Hosszu was 4th overall this morning, swimming a 4:45.07, but she was the 3rd-fastest Hungarian in the field, making her ineligible to advance out of prelims. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) –...
David Popovici Crushes European Record With 46.98 100 Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. So, David Popovici just broke a ton of records...
Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke
LCM (50m) The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark. Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.
17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis
LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
Ribiero 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89. Maxime Grousset (FRA),...
Yohann Ndoye-Brouard Downs French Record in 200 Back Victory at Euros
LCM (50m) After an issue with the starting wedge threw off his semifinals last night, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard wasn’t letting anything get in the way of his 200-meter backstroke final on Saturday. The 21-year-old Frenchman surged ahead of the field on the final 50 to win gold in 1:55.62, breaking...
Steenbergen Drops Clutch 52.33 Anchor To Help Dutch Win Mixed Medley Relay
LCM (50m) In the mixed medley relay at the 2022 European Championships, Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje, and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands won in a time of 3:41.73, just a few tenths off the 3:41.54 that they put up to win bronze at the World Championships earlier this year.
WATCH: David Popovici Breaks Cesar Cielo’s 100 Free WR in Same Pool 13 Years Later
The 100 free World Record was considered by many to be among the fastest, as few have even been able to scare Cesar Cielo's mark in the last 13 years. Current photo via LEN Juniores Swimming European Championship Bucharest 2022.
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)
LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
Nicolo Martinenghi Ties 100 BR Italian Record, Bayer Cracks Austrian Record Again
LCM (50m) World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships. European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.26. Federico Poggio (ITA),...
Australian Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Accused of Leading Drug Syndicate
Miller, a 1996 Olympic medalist, has been behind bars since February 2021, but has been hit with a raft of new charges for a separate offense. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been hit with a series of fresh charges after being arrested...
