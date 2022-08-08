ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oakley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Shooting#North Side#Violent Crime#North Oakley
WGN News

Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town

CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead

CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bears win, but move to Arlington Park still looms large

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears kicked off their pre-season at Soldier Field Saturday and it’s the first time Bears fans were back after the Mayor announced potential plans in an effort to keep the team in Chicago.  After being down 14-0 heading into halftime, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half—led by […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bud Billiken Parade makes triumphant return to Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This was the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade ran the full two-mile route down King Drive. This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy