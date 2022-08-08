Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside in South Loop, police say
Authorities say the toddler was unharmed.
Man found guilty in fatal Lake County DUI crash that killed 2 in 2019
FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A man has been found guilty in a Lake County crash that killed two people in 2019. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a jury concluded that Victor Ortiz, 54, was guilty on all counts related to a fatal crash in 2019, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.
17-year-old girl shot while completing driver’s ed test on South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon while in a driver’s education vehicle. The girl was minutes from finishing her final driving exam when shots were fired in the 11300 block of South Normal at around 12:05 p.m. The girl suffered a graze wound to the...
5-year-old boy dies after being struck by two vehicles on North Side
Police are searching for the driver of the red Jeep SUV.
Man, 32, charged in crash that killed 14-year-old at South Side bus stop
Police provided no booking photo of the accused.
Calls for police accountability in highway shooting that critically injured woman
The shooting victim remains in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Investigators recommend that Chicago police sergeant who worked under convicted ex-cop Ronald Watts be fired
CHICAGO — Victims of disgraced police Sergeant Ronald Watts spoke on Friday following the release of a report that recommended an officer who worked under Watts should have been fired. On Friday, a news conference was held by the attorneys of some of Watts’ victims to respond to the report by the Civilian Office of […]
With downtown groper on the loose, vigilance urged by victims
"I just don’t want him on the street anymore."
Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town
CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with mostly cloudy conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Friday, 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers. Cooler lakeside, Winds: E 5-10. High: 78/75. Mostly cloudy tonight. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 64. Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Winds: S 10-15 G25. High: 81.
Mr. Fix It: get your long, hot showers back
CHICAGO — We are back with Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix It to teach us how to keep our warm showers with the water heaters. He talks about the benefits of installing on-demand water heaters.
Around Town previews The Fest for Beatles Fans
The Fest for Beatles Fans at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare.
A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead
CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
Elgin Boys and Girls Club hosts breakfast and provides school supplies for back to school season
ELGIN — The Boys and Girls Club of Elgin held a back to school breakfast Saturday morning aimed at helping local families and students as they prepare to head back to class this fall. “We’re a good family and sometimes some families need a little help,” said Wendy Murrilo, a mother of five who stopped […]
Bears win, but move to Arlington Park still looms large
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears kicked off their pre-season at Soldier Field Saturday and it’s the first time Bears fans were back after the Mayor announced potential plans in an effort to keep the team in Chicago. After being down 14-0 heading into halftime, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half—led by […]
Bud Billiken Parade makes triumphant return to Chicago Saturday
CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This was the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade ran the full two-mile route down King Drive. This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of […]
Cook County receives $75M grant for violence prevention programs
CHICAGO — Senator Dick Durbin was in town on the same day a $75 million grant was announced for violence prevention programs. Senator Dick Durbin spent Thursday touring St. Sabina in Auburn Gresham to learn more about its violence prevention efforts. Sen. Durbin walked around the campus and met...
