Medford, MA

whdh.com

2 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two individuals were injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver and a passenger were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side near mile marker 131 near Boston University.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle Rockport brush fire

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Rockport Friday night. SKY7HD captured the heavy smoke filling the woodland area and a trail of flames blazing through the trees. Fire officials are still on scene and said they will likely be there well into the night.
ROCKPORT, MA
whdh.com

Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WAYLAND, MA
whdh.com

Police: 1 person shot in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately available. This...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Randolph crash leaves 4 seriously injured

RANDOLPH - An early-morning crash at the junction of I-93 and Route 24 in Randolph left one man with life-threatening injuries and three more people seriously injured on Friday.State Police said a Dodge van, owned by Enterprise Fleet Management and carrying five people, went over the guardrail on I-93 at the Route 24 South ramp in Randolph, near the Canton line, at about 5:43 a.m.A volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance stopped to assist the victims of the crash and provided emergency aid along with first responders.Four people were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including the driver, a 23-year-old man from South Windsor, Connecticut; a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut; and a 29-year-old Connecticut man whose hometown was not identified. A 30-year-old woman from Vernon, Connecticut, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses and were on their way to a job site when the van crashed.State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The right lane was closed until 9:30 a.m.
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters rescue two boys and grandmother from burning house in RI

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through smoke and flames to rescue two boys and their grandmother trapped in their Pawtucket home. “I started seeing flames coming out of the house. I whipped around the corner. I called 911,” said witness Gwendolen McGlinchey. A Fire Prevention Officer was the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Mass Pike fully reopens after tractor trailer crash in Boston

All lanes on I-90 have reopened after a tractor trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Allston, spilling beverages across the roadway earlier in the day. The tractor trailer had turned over on the highway Saturday morning by exit 131. The truck itself was cleared earlier in the afternoon, according to MassDOT, but several lanes remained closed for a time, including one lane on the westbound side as guardrail repairs took place.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in June shooting near Charlestown High graduation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation was ordered held without bail Friday, pending a dangerousness hearing. Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, was part of a large group of individuals in the area of Polk Street, near Charlestown High School where the graduation took place June 13.
BROCKTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Delta plane clipped at gate by another aircraft at Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Delta aircrafts were at gates when one pushed back to depart at Logan, clipping the other plane’s back wing, according to Massport. Massport said the bump was a minor incident, and no passengers were injured. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested for Manchester arson

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced. On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Boston to bring back Open Streets series on Newbury Street next Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s shopping and dining hotspot will be open to pedestrians six Sundays in a row between August 21 and September 25. “Open Newbury Street has become a treasured tradition for Boston residents, showing how we can celebrate community in public spaces,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
EVERETT, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA

