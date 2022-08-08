Emily Harrison has been a part of WWBT’s NBC12 team for two years, and she has never failed to brighten the mornings of Richmond residents with her smile. It’s not easy to be a positive person, but Harrison always is. She has stood out in the rain, snow, and wind to do her job and has never grumbled. After her last day at the station, fans wanted to know where Harrison is going. The Emmy Award-winning news reporter answered most questions about leaving NBC12 and said she was not going too far from Richmond.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO