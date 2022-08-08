ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

NFL Expanded Glance

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m. Carolina at New England, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

1-ran for Urías in the 9th. LOB--Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B--Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B--Vavra (1). RBI--Vavra 2 (6), Hays (49), Verdugo (54), Pham (8), Bogaerts (48), Hosmer (2). SB--Mateo (27). CS--Mateo (6). SF--Bogaerts. Runners left in scoring position--Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Rutschman); Boston...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

A-lined out for Williams in the 9th. LOB--Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B--Ozuna (14), Rosario (7). 3B--Williams (1). HR--Acuña Jr. (10), off Nance; Grissom (2), off Ladwig; Olson (24), off Ladwig; Aguilar (15), off I.Anderson. RBI--Acuña Jr. (29), Grissom 2 (4), Olson 3 (75), Wendle (24), Aguilar (47). Runners...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Gutman's goal helps Atlanta United tie Cincinnati 2-2

CINCINNATI --  Defender Andrew Gutman scored in the 83rd minute to help Atlanta United earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Thiago Almada gave Atlanta United (7-9-8) a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Luiz Araújo and scored in the 17th minute. Brandon Vázquez...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Miami 26, Tampa Bay 24

Mia--FG J.Sanders 33, 7:59. TB--Darden 23 pass from Gabbert (Borregales kick), 2:17. TB--Vaughn 1 run (Borregales kick), 6:34. Mia--FG J.Sanders 52, 2:44. Mia--Bowden 22 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 1:44. Mia--Eguavoen 32 fumble return (J.Sanders kick), 1:15. Third Quarter. Mia--FG J.Sanders 23, 11:51. TB--Sterns 19 pass from Trask (Borregales kick),...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25

Pit--Olszewski 13 pass from Trubisky (Sciba kick), 12:15. Pit--Pickens 26 pass from Rudolph (Sciba kick), 1:39. Sea--G.Smith 2 run (Myers kick), :21. Sea--Young 3 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 10:37. Pit--Warren 3 pass from Pickett (Co.Heyward pass from Pickett), 6:44. Fourth Quarter. Sea--Dallas 17 pass from Lock (Homer pass from...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Ind--FG Blankenship 24, 6:13. Buf--Bernard 69 fumble return (Bass kick), 6:33. Ind--T.Williams 15 pass from Foles (Blankenship kick), 1:42. Ind--Woods 11 pass from Ehlinger (kick failed), 7:17. Buf--FG Bass 48, 2:49. Fourth Quarter. Ind--Jacobson 12 pass from Ehlinger (Price run), 10:17. Buf--Blackshear 1 run (pass failed), 8:10. Buf--Blackshear 3 run...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Mariners activate star outfielder Julio Rodriguez off 10-day injured list

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners reinstated All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Curt Casali from the 10-day injured list Thursday ahead of a lengthy road trip. Rodríguez has been sidelined since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in Houston on July 30. He was eligible to come off the injured list Wednesday, but the Mariners opted to give Rodríguez another couple of days before returning to action.
SEATTLE, WA

