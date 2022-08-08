Read full article on original website
Water main break causes flooding near Boston Common
BOSTON — The area near the Boston Common was filled with water Saturday morning after a main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street. Water crews were able to locate the shut-off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m. Water can be seen gushing onto the sidewalks.
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
nbcboston.com
Road Closed in Wellesley After Water Main Break Floods Street
Police blocked access to part of Wellesley Avenue in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon after a water main break flooded the street. The break in Wellesley comes only a few hours after a massive water main break in Boston on the common.
nbcboston.com
Car Smashes Into Building Overnight in Allston
A car apparently hit a street sign and smashed into the front windows of a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood overnight. Boston EMS responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Brighton Avenue and Lindon Street, officials with the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Two people were taken to...
Search underway in Boston waters for missing person believed to have jumped from Dorchester bridge
UPDATE: Boston officials say person believed missing in multi-agency harbor search safely emerged from water, went home and went to work. A search is underway in the waters of Dorchester Bay Friday morning involving local police and the United States Coast Guard, reportedly involving a person who jumped into the ocean.
Boston announces free 30-day Bluebikes passes, just days before the Orange Line temporary shut down
Today Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city will be offering free 30-day passes during the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19, according to a press release. The Bluebikes passes will be distributed to people at key Bluebikes stations across the city. These passes...
NECN
Death Investigation Underway Following Mattapan Shooting
A death investigation is underway Friday morning after a shooting Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, according to police. Boston police responded just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone shot on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to a news release from the agency. Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Medical Helicopter Requested For Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a serious motor cycle crash on Salem End Road tonight around 8:30. Scanner has the motorcycle striking a telephone pole. Helicopter will land at Mass State Police. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
nbcboston.com
Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman
A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
nbcboston.com
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
Officials investigating after body was pulled from water in Seaport
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water in Boston’s Seaport Friday morning. Boston Police said they responded to Fan Pier Marina just after 8 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive body in the water. The victim was pronounced dead on the...
nbcboston.com
Open Newbury Street to Return for Six Sundays; Here Are Parking and Traffic Impacts
Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood will be pedestrian-only on six upcoming Sundays, as Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's transportation department announce the return of the Open Newbury Street series. The event will begin on Aug. 21, and will continue every Sunday through Sept. 25. With the famed...
WCVB
Former Newton city employee accused of shutting down police website
NEWTON, Mass. — Officials in the city of Newton are investigating the former longtime technology director after they say he shut down the police website. It turns out, the former tech director owned and had sole control over the domain and not the city of Newton. A screenshot captured...
whdh.com
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
