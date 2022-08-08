ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

The Gray Man stinks! Why Netflix has never made a great action movie

Few streaming services have worked as hard as Netflix has in recent years to launch a true blockbuster. The Gray Man has been a tremendous success for the service, at least according to their own internal metrics, but it’s hardly the first time that they’ve attempted to launch a piece of original intellectual property by throwing massive amounts of money at it. In spite of all that money, though, Netflix has yet to produce the kind of brilliant action spectacle that makes for a truly great movie.
Digital Trends

Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time

It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
Digital Trends

Can you ever really own a video game? Players explain pitfalls of digital ownership

Buying a game is easy. Keeping it is more difficult in 2022. Delisted games, closed digital storefronts, and shuttered online servers are major concerns in the digital ownership era. That unfortunate reality became clearer this summer following the announcement that Assassin’s Creed Liberation will be removed from Steam, along with news that the XCOM 2, Killzone: Mercenaries, and Killzone: Shadowfall servers will shut down in August 2022.
Digital Trends

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for FREE

Somehow, we can never seem to get enough of the Spider-Man franchise, so needless to say it’s pretty exciting to be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home right from our living rooms and laptops. This latest installment of Spider-Man’s story was long awaited when it hit theaters at the end of 2021, and now you can watch it again and again. Best of all, you can watch it for free. Keep reading to find out where you can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home for our favorite price: nothing at all.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CBS News

The best 65 inch TVs in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
Digital Trends

MultiVersus review: corporate-mandated fighting game fun

MultiVersus “MultiVersus feels like a corporate product, but Player First Games gets the most out of its ridiculous premise.”. Stands out from Smash Bros. MultiVersus is the new hotness in the fighting game scene since its free-to-play open beta launch on July 26. A giant crossover game for Warner Bros. properties, the platform fighter features a wide range of WB characters, from the snarky rabbit Bugs Bunny to the deadly assassin Arya Stark to the Space Jam: A New Legacy version of real-life basketball player LeBron James.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Why playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on an AMD GPU is such a disappointment

I’ve been singing the praises of AMD’s FSR 2.0 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0) since I first saw it in Deathloop. It’s a great performance-boosting tool, and going into testing of Marvel’s Spider-Man PC port, I was expecting to see it close the gap between playing the game on an AMD GPU versus Nvidia.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Spider-Man PC: benchmarks, best settings, DLAA, and more

After nearly four years of being a console exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man is finally available on PC. And Nixxes did more than just port the game over. With a slew of graphics improvements and more settings, Marvel’s Spider-Man looks its best on PC — assuming you can nail down the best settings.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Square Enix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game soft-launches today

Square Enix London Mobile and Nickelodeon have announced the soft launch of Avatar: Generations, a new free-to-play RPG mobile game based on the hit anime Avatar: The Last Airbender. Players in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden will be able to play the game on Android and iOS starting today, and it will be expanded to other territories in the following months.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Elon Musk cashes in $6.9 billion of Tesla stock, just in case

Within weeks of the Twitter board's approval of Elon Musk's unsolicited bid to take the company private, the South African-born billionaire came down with a severe case of buyer's remorse. Twitter was not happy, and after Musk decided not to go through with the purchase, the social media company quickly sued him. In advance of the trial, set for October despite Musk's attempts to push it back to 2023, Elon Musk is apparently preparing for the worst-case scenario of being forced to consummate the deal.
STOCKS
Digital Trends

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gets a reality-bending new trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake got a new gameplay trailer during THQ Nordic’s 2022 digital showcase, giving a better sense of how the platformer plays. The game follows SpongeBob and Balloon-Patrick as they get their hands on fortune teller Kassandra’s Mermaid’s Tears, which have the ability to grant wishes. They both make a few wishes and as a result, the fabric of the universe falls apart. SpongeBob and Patrick are able to travel to seven areas called Wishworlds, including the Prehistoric Kelp Forest, Wild West Jellyfish Fields, and Halloween Rock Bottom.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What is YouTube Music? Everything you need to know

Google once had its own dedicated music player called Google Play Music — and if you’ve looked into that streaming option lately, you will see that it’s been shut down. As you may know, people regularly use YouTube itself to play music, search for new songs, and assemble playlists of their favorites. This prompted Google to release a new, upgraded service called YouTube Music, a music-only source for streaming your tunes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Digital Trends

Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free

Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
COMPUTERS

