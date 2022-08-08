ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Discord From Launching at Startup and Searching for Updates on WIndows

Discord's desktop client launches and checks for updates at Windows startup, which can be annoying for users. This happens because Discord adds an update process to the startup folder during installation, and its settings are configured to launch the app at Windows startup. If you're tired of Discord launching and...
makeuseof.com

We Break Down Tech Myths About Linux, Smartphones, and RAM

There are so many myths and misapprehensions in the world of technology that we should not be surprised when mistakes and mistruths occur. In this podcast, we attempt some tech myth-busting, looking at the mysteries and misunderstandings around RAM, smartphones, and Linux. Shownotes. Our stripped-back show this week features the...
makeuseof.com

Different Ways of Writing Conditional Statements in JavaScript

A conditional statement let you run a block of code based on a specific condition. The JavaScript language provides various ways of using conditional statements. Many of them are common to other programming languages too. But you should be aware of their individual benefits and how they work in JavaScript.
makeuseof.com

6 Fixes to Troubleshoot Upload Pending Error on Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is among the most crucial tools in any computer worker's arsenal, allowing you to create and manage documents smoothly. But while uploading the documents on OneDrive, you can run into the upload pending error. It's not uncommon to have upload issues with Word, especially when trying to upload...
makeuseof.com

Fedora Silverblue vs. Workstation: 6 Major Differences Between the Two Distros

Fedora Silverblue is a rapidly maturing version of Fedora Linux that may come to replace Fedora Workstation as the default version someday. On the surface, Fedora Silverblue looks the same as Fedora Workstation; both provide the GNOME desktop and a similar set of apps. So what sets Fedora Silverblue apart...
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux

Myths shroud Linux distros, and often deter people from migrating from Windows and Mac. Over the years, many things have changed, encouraging people to take the leap of faith and allowing users to see what’s on offer. One of the common Linux myths revolves around software downloads and installations...
makeuseof.com

How to Configure Networking on Ubuntu Servers

Ubuntu ships with some graphical utilities to configure network devices, but there are some topics that server administrators especially need to master—and that includes knowing how to configure network devices from the command line. To manage your Ubuntu Server network from the command line, it is important to know...
makeuseof.com

How to Sort Data Alphabetically in Excel

Excel exists to bring order to the chaos of information in your spreadsheets. One of the many ways that Excel can do that is by sorting data. Scanning through data that has some sort of order is much easier, and when it comes to names and words, a popular method is to sort them alphabetically.
makeuseof.com

Creating a TypeScript Project From Scratch

TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript developed for building safer, large-scale applications. It adds optional static typing to the language, making it easier to detect errors before compilation. The language also introduces some features that don’t exist in JavaScript. These include generics, classes, interfaces, enums, and decorators. Learn how...
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix "This Installation Is Forbidden by System Policy" Error on Windows

While installing some files on Windows, you might see an error message that reads, "This installation is forbidden by system policy." Is this error appearing on someone else's device? If so, you need to ask for permission before proceeding with these tips. That's because some users disable installations to protect their devices from security threats.
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Finally Patches "DogWalk" Zero-Day Vulnerability to Stop Attacks

After a number of exploits in the wild, Microsoft has confirmed that the long-standing "DogWalk" zero-day Windows vulnerability has received a patch. The Windows "DogWalk" Vulnerability Is Finally Patched. In its August 2022 patch, Microsoft provided its users with security updates to tackle the exploitation of its high-severity "DogWalk" vulnerability...
makeuseof.com

How to Publish a Package on npm

The Node Package Manager, popularly known as npm, is an online repository for publishing NodeJS packages and libraries. It is also a command-line tool that lets you interact with registered packages. It can help with package installation, version management, and dependency management. Developers publish their JavaScript libraries on npm every...
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Use Google Keep on Windows

If you're on the hunt for a note-taking app, you're definitely spoiled for choice. However, Google Keep is one of the most versatile note-taking applications. Its features make it easy for you to write, arrange, store, and access your notes on the go, meaning you can get things done faster.
makeuseof.com

How to Install MultiVersus Mods

MultiVersus is a significant shake-up in the platform fighter scene, with dozens of characters from different franchises coming together. With a few mods, you can expand that roster even more. Let's have a look at how to install MultiVersus mods. Is It Safe to Use MultiVersus Mods?. MultiVersus is an...
makeuseof.com

How to Send Emails in Go Using the Net/SMTP Package

You might often need to send emails to many accounts using programs for authentication and many other purposes. The SMTP protocol defines standards that allow email communication across mail servers and mail transfer agents, while the IMAP protocol is for receiving emails. Go provides functionality for email-related activities defined by...
makeuseof.com

How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows

Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS). Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?. Connecting to Algo VPN...
makeuseof.com

What Is Virtual Memory on Linux? How to Manage It

Virtual memory is one of those things that underpin modern OSes but usually, you don't really think about it unless you have a problem. Linux distros ask you to set up your virtual memory space (swap partitions) during installation, but most beginners aren't aware of how useful that is. Here's...
