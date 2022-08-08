Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Schoharie parents react to new cell phone policy for students
Put it away, lock it up and keep it off until you are done with class. That is what the Schoharie central school is trying to implement when it comes to having a cell phone at school. Parents in Schoharie were able to voice their opinions on the new policy...
cnyhomepage.com
Early voting coming soon in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday, Aug. 11, marked the deadline for anyone looking to switch parties on their voter registration ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in Warren County. County residents who need to vote early can do so starting this Saturday. Early voting will take place...
cnyhomepage.com
Free outdoor movie nights to be held along Erie Canal
HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation is hosting free outdoor movie nights along the Erie Canal in Herkimer. In partnership with LI Movie Nights and Gems Along the Mohawk, this first-of-its-kind canalside event will offer free screening of top box office hits, including “Encanto,” “In the Heights,” and “Dune.”
cnyhomepage.com
New Glens Falls theater company holding fundraiser
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new theater company centered around giving disabled communities center stage is holding an event to support its upcoming debut performance. The company’s hopes are high, and it all starts with a single push. All Abilities Productions is set to host a screening...
