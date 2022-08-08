Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Florida AC Company, Gators Football, Veteran Services present new AC unit to army veteran
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The air-conditioning company, Air Pros USA, which is the official air conditioning partner for the Florida Gators football team, and the Gators Sports Properties gathered Thursday for the yearly "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative with the Alachua County Veteran Services Division, awarding a local veteran with a brand-new AC unit, free of charge, according to a press release from Air Pros USA.
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville owes $765K to man after verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville owes a man who was severely injured while traveling on a sidewalk in downtown Gainesville a grand-total of $765,459.18 after a verdict. An Alachua County jury Wednesday awarded Doug Haugen, 66, the amount due to the city being found 100% responsible for...
mycbs4.com
GRU customer says she plans to bring her concerns to city utility advisory board meeting
This week, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) says, their returning utility deposits early, to help customers with their electric costs. One customer plans to bring her concerns to the city's utility advisory board meeting tomorrow. GRU says if you were late more than 3x within 12 months, and if you were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
County commissioners meet to discuss budget for next year
Alachua County, FL — During a special budget meeting on Thursday, Alachua County commissioners discussed the possibility of fixing the roads. "We've really tried to make a strong commitment to our roads and increasing the amount of money that we're putting into our general fund for improvement and maintenance of our roads in terms of wild spaces, public places," county commissioner Anna Prizzia said.
mycbs4.com
Help identify individuals involved in an armed disturbance
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) needs help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed disturbance. The Sheriff's Office says on July 13th, they responded to Greenleaf for a reported disturbance. The three individuals in the pictures were all reported to be a part of the disturbance, ACSO said.
mycbs4.com
UDEST seizes over $4.5 million worth of illegal drugs, awarded 'Drug Unit of the Year'
The Florida Narcotic Officers Association awarded the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, 'Drug Unit of the Year.'. "There's people who have gone to jail for life sentences from cases that we just worked over the past year. And what that's going to do is keep people who are selling drugs that are killing people off the streets," Director of UDEST, Captain Jason Douglas, said.
mycbs4.com
Lake City man arrested after traffic stop, police find multiple guns, drugs
LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department arrested a man Thursday evening for finding guns, drugs and multiple open containers of alcohol in the man's car. The man is 25-year-old Aaron Terrel Brannon, whom officers say they initially pulled over for failing to make a complete stop in the area of NW Long Street.
Comments / 0