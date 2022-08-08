ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
BEDFORD, OH
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
