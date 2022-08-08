Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Amid updates from both the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for this week. The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 231.32 per 100,000 residents,...
WKYC
City of Bedford takes University Hospitals to court over medical center closures
The City of Bedford has filed a lawsuit to reopen its now-closed University Hospitals medical centers. 3News Health Correspondent Monica Robins reports.
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors.
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
MetroHealth announces $1 million donation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's MetroHealth hospital system has announced a $1 million dollar donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which it says will provide over a million meals to the community over the next five years. The donation will be broken up over the next five years and will...
Medina County organic farmer competing for $50,000 in national contest
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — This picturesque Medina County organic farm is thriving. Sunflowers over ten-feet-tall reach for the sun in the middle of the 20 x 30 foot plot next to the Soja home. "It's just my garden," says Janelle Soja, the farmer behind the garden. Her green thumb...
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood. He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block. After being in a terrible car accident Eland...
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Planet CLE: Get to know your H20 during National Water Quality Month
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of our ongoing Planet CLE Initiative, this month we are highlighting a national campaign - encouraging all of us to "get to know - H2O." August is National Water Quality Month -- and its all about making the most of the relatively small amount of fresh water we have on this planet.
Uniontown man running personal best times following weight loss
Losing 100 lbs might not be a unique storyline for some, but for Terry Price, it was bigger than shedding the weight.
USPS Cleveland hiring for multiple positions, holding weekly job application workshops
Amid staff shortages nationwide that in some areas are causing frustrating service delays for customers, the Cleveland division of the United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions and offering free, weekly job application workshops at its Orange Avenue location. Positions available include city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants,...
Greater Cleveland Partnership to host hybrid Inclusion Conference promoting workplace diversity in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 8, 2022. The 14th annual Inclusion Conference hosted by the Greater Cleveland Partnership is set to take place next week. The Bold Abundant Change event will be in a hybrid format this year. The two-day event...
Cleveland passes 'Pay to Stay' ordinance to protect renters from eviction
This week, Cleveland City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance designed to protect renters from being evicted for paying rent late or not being able to pay the entire amount.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport named among worst in U.S. for flight delays, cancellations
Cleveland's airport was recently named in a Forbes.com list of the worst U.S. airports for flight cancellations and delays. 3News' Lindsay Buckingham reports.
Cleveland Animal Protective League reduces adoption fees for this weekend during 3News' Clear the Shelters campaign
The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) is working with 3News' Clear the Shelters campaign to reduce adoption fees this weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 14, the Cleveland APL will offer reduced fees on animals up for adoption. The following are the reduced adoption fees:. Adult Dogs. $50...
