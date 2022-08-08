Read full article on original website
Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp
Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/13/alabama-scrimmage-fall-camp-five-things-watch/">. Alabama football finishes its first week of fall camp with Saturday’s scrimmage. Coach Nick Saban wants to see which players can be fast and not need assistance from other coaches. The first game-like practice opens an...
WATCH: What Raymond Pulido commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday, becoming Alabama’s fifth offensive lineman pledge. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what his commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed below.
BREAKING: 4-Star OL Raymond Pulido commits to Alabama
Raymond Pulido announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Pulido chose the Crimson Tide over Louisville, UCLA and others. The four-star recruit attends Apple Valley High School in California. He is the Tide’s fifth offensive lineman pledge. The California target has been a major target for Alabama sine camping in June.
Alabama’s offensive line showed signs of improvement in first scrimmage
Nothing is perfect at this point in time in time at fall camp, and that certainly isn’t the expectation Nick Saban has for his team following its first scrimmage. Saban acknowledged that he felt “OK” with where the team was at following its session in Bryant-Denny Stadium but did highlight some sloppy play.
Alabama is developing returners on special teams, including a freshman
Can Alabama football be dynamic enough in all three phases in the fall to win a national championship?. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Saturday’s scrimmage. The Crimson Tide has had some elite return specialists in the Saban era, including Javier Arenas, Kenyan Drake, Christion Jones,...
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout
Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
WATCH: Footage from Alabama football eighth practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced on the Thomas-Drew practice fields Friday for its eight practice of fall camp. Footage from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice can be streamed below.
5-Star DT James Smith down to six schools
James Smith announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. The five-star recruit narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. Smith attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama. He is considered one of the nation’s top interior defensive lineman prospects. Alabama offered...
5-Star LB Qua Russaw announces final six
Qua Russaw announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. Russaw attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his latest top schools’ list. The Crimson...
Alabama commits react to Miles McVay committing to the Crimson Tide
Multiple Alabama commits shared their excitement via social media when Miles McVay announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide Thursday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for...
WATCH: What Miles McVay commitment means for Alabama
Miles McVay announced his commitment to Alabama football Thursday, giving the Crimson Tide another massive offensive linemen. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what his commitment means for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed above.
Alabama receiver Ja’Corey Brooks to step up more in JoJo Earle’s absence
Injuries are never fun for Alabama football, especially in preseason camp. JoJo Earle, a sophomore from Aledo, Texas, suffered a foot fracture in practice. According to Nick Saban, the talented receiver will miss 6-8 weeks and could return in October. Earle was having a good camp as a receiver and return specialist before the injury. The Crimson Tide has to find someone to replace him on kickoff returns, but the team has depth at the receiver position. Jermaine Burton has been the most consistent player, but the Tide has a second-year receiver who is ready to step up more. Ja’Corey Brooks, a South Florida native, enters his sophomore campaign with confidence.
BREAKING: 4-Star OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Miles McVay announced his commitment to Alabama football Thursday. McVay, who attends East St. Louis High School in Illinois, is Alabama’s 19th 2023 verbal commit, and he is the Crimson Tide’s fourth offensive lineman pledge. He chose Alabama over Michigan State, Oregon and others. The four-star recruit earned...
WATCH: Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen, newcomers the fight song
Nick Saban is getting the freshmen and transfers into the Alabama football culture. As we are in preseason camp, he is teaching players the “Yea Alabama!” fight song. After Wednesday’s practice, Saban had the Million Dollar Band lead the 2022 recruiting class in singing the song. The freshmen and transfers featured in the video per Alabama football’s Twitter included Jaheim Oatis, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jihaad Campbell, Emmanuel Henderson, and Kobe Prentice.
4-Star OL Miles McVay set to announce commitment
Miles McVay is set to announce his commitment decision Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. McVay is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He will choose between Alabama, Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Texas A&M. The Illinois product had a very busy summer. He officially...
Nick Saban highlights Chris Braswell as next impactful Alabama outside linebacker
Alabama football signed four talented edge rushers in its 2020 recruiting class. One has become a superstar in college football (Will Anderson Jr.), one transferred to a different school (Drew Sanders), one is still pushing for an opportunity (Quandarrius Robinson), and one is ready to break out this season. Chris...
