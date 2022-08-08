Dry and seasonable weather is on tap for Friday, aside from a low chance of showers across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s across the region. Across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, clouds may keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Regardless, these milder temperatures are certainly welcomed given the oppressive heat and humidity that has been in place for the past week.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO