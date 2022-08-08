Read full article on original website
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman
A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People
Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
Refreshing Weekend Ahead After Brutal Stretch
Dry and seasonable weather is on tap for Friday, aside from a low chance of showers across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s across the region. Across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, clouds may keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Regardless, these milder temperatures are certainly welcomed given the oppressive heat and humidity that has been in place for the past week.
Green Line Train Loses Power, Forcing Hundreds to Walk Through Tunnels
About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger on the train when power was unexpectedly shut off...
Car Smashes Into Building Overnight in Allston
A car apparently hit a street sign and smashed into the front windows of a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood overnight. Boston EMS responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Brighton Avenue and Lindon Street, officials with the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Two people were taken to...
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
MBTA Releases Travel Plan for Orange, Green Line Shutdowns: Read It Here
The MBTA released its plan for travel alternatives while the entire Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down later this month and into September. The plan's release came Friday, a week before the unprecedented Orange Line shutdown was set to begin. The MBTA released "A Rider's Guide to Planning Ahead" with details on how to get around while train service is impacted. (Read it below.)
Road Closed in Wellesley After Water Main Break Floods Street
Police blocked access to part of Wellesley Avenue in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon after a water main break flooded the street. The break in Wellesley comes only a few hours after a massive water main break in Boston on the common.
During MBTA Train Shutdowns, Some Boston City Workers Get Remote Work Flexibility
Some Boston city workers may be able to work from home during the weekslong shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line and closure of the Green Line north of the Government Center. The city is one of the employers around the area flexing schedules to deal with the sudden closures. Orange...
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Van Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Randolph
Several people have been seriously hurt after a work van went over a guardrail Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Randolph, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 North near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers gave medical help to passengers of the 2019 Dodge van, alongside Randolph Fire and EMS and a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist.
2 Planes Collide at Low Speed at Logan Airport
Photos taken at Logan International Airport appear to show damage to the wing of a plane that was involved in a low-speed collision with another plane Friday evening. The Massachusetts Port Authority said one Delta aircraft struck the wing of another while both were at gates. No passengers were injured.
Police Say Missing Man Never Jumped Into Water; Dorchester Search Called Off
A multi-agency water search was called off Friday after police learned that a man who was previously thought to have been missing after jumping off a bridge didn't jump in the water after all, troopers said. Massachusetts state troopers and Boston police began a search at around 4:30 a.m. Friday...
Open Newbury Street to Return for Six Sundays; Here Are Parking and Traffic Impacts
Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood will be pedestrian-only on six upcoming Sundays, as Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's transportation department announce the return of the Open Newbury Street series. The event will begin on Aug. 21, and will continue every Sunday through Sept. 25. With the famed...
WATCH: MBTA Passengers Walk Off Disabled Green Line Train, Through Tunnel
The MBTA is experiencing some more problems Friday, with riders forced to walk through a tunnel after a power issue on a Green Line train. Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Kenmore and Government Center because of a power problem, the MBTA said shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a tweet. The agency later said in a statement that three trains, each carrying about 100 people, were "unable to move within the tunnels between Hynes and Kenmore."
Water Main Break Floods, Damages Streets Near Boston Common
Crews contained a water main break early Saturday morning that caused major flooding in and around the Boston Common. The Boston Water Department responded to the incident shortly after 4:30a.m. Water could be seen gushing onto the sidewalks and on Charles and Boylston Streets near the Common. The area is...
Princess Day to Celebrate Diversity of Beauty at Roxbury Park
A park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood will be filled with 400 princesses and their families this weekend, as Princess Day celebrates diverse images of beauty to uplift children from all over New England. When Black and brown children search for images of princesses online, the photos that pop up rarely...
Alabama Man Arrested in Woman's 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man from Alabama on murder and rape charges in the death of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad, and Fike was indicted in 2019.
Schedule Shows How Commuter Rail Will Replace Trains Amid Orange Line Shutdown
Tens of thousands of Boston-area commuters who will have their trips upended for a month by an imminent MBTA shutdown could get a clearer look at available travel alternatives on Friday. MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville said leadership at the embattled transit agency are "still continuing to work through...
