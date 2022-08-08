Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed
I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
wamwamfm.com
WTHI
Knox county has a new housing initiative getting started
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's thanks to READI grants that the Talent's Hometown program was funded. The program's goal is to create 7 million dollars worth of public infrastructure. That means extending the sewage system and building around 50 to 70 new homes. Leaders of the program say that...
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Heart of Jasper hosting building tour for prospective businesses
The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building spaces in downtown Jasper on Friday, August 26. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will be continuing the event with a vacant building open house on Friday, August 26, 2022. Heart...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County
A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
wevv.com
Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday
Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday. The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay. While the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Weather, supply issues slow work on Courthouse Square project
The City of Jasper continues work on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project but learned that the weather has cause the project completion to be pushed back a month. During a meeting this week with representatives of the engineering firm, county, city and the contractor on the project, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
vincennespbs.org
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Hadi Shriners half-pot prize goes unclaimed, money to be used in community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Shriners announced the winning half-pot ticket number on July 11, and the winner had 30 days to claim their prize. [Previous Story: Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number]. The jackpot total was just over $216,000, which means the winner would have claimed half...
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
wevv.com
Online property damage reporting form activated for Evansville residents impacted by explosion
There's now an online form available for Evansville residents who need to report damage caused by Wednesday's explosion. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that the form was activated at the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. If your home was damaged in the explosion and you need...
Comments / 0