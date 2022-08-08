ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed

I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Knox county has a new housing initiative getting started

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's thanks to READI grants that the Talent's Hometown program was funded. The program's goal is to create 7 million dollars worth of public infrastructure. That means extending the sewage system and building around 50 to 70 new homes. Leaders of the program say that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Dubois County, IN
Elections
County
Dubois County, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
Dubois County, IN
Government
WBKR

Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise

Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Heart of Jasper hosting building tour for prospective businesses

The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building spaces in downtown Jasper on Friday, August 26. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will be continuing the event with a vacant building open house on Friday, August 26, 2022. Heart...
JASPER, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022

Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hill
wevv.com

Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County

A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Meet the New WHS Principal

This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WASHINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Weather, supply issues slow work on Courthouse Square project

The City of Jasper continues work on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project but learned that the weather has cause the project completion to be pushed back a month. During a meeting this week with representatives of the engineering firm, county, city and the contractor on the project, the...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local#Auditor#County Council#State Senate#State House#The Democrat Party
evansvilleliving.com

Hanging up the Badge

Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local hospital addresses nursing shortage

A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
My 1053 WJLT

New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
TELL CITY, IN
evansvilleliving.com

What in the Hole is Going On?

The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy