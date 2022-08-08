Pro-Trump clothing firm switched ‘Made in China’ tags for ‘Made in USA’ ones, feds say

A Utah company selling pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump clothing will pay a $211,000 fine for swapping “Made in China” tags for “Made in USA” ones, federal officials said.

The Federal Trade Commission voted 5-0 to fine Lions Not Sheep $211,335 for the deception , a news release reported.

The FTC also ordered the company to stop making false claims and “come clean” about foreign production of its merchandise, the July 28 release said.

In a statement to McClatchy News, company owner Sean Whalen said his products are purchased from and printed by American companies.

“We certainly don’t agree with the FTC ruling and its interpretation, nor do we think we were treated fairly, but we have no choice but to accept it and move on,” Whalen said.

He called the FTC’s accusations “very unfair and very uncalled for,” citing his opposing political views to the Biden administration, but said he appreciated the support of his customers.

The company sold shirts reading “give violence a chance” and depicting former President Donald Trump as the Terminator , among others, KSL reported.

Shirts were sold with labels reading “Made in the USA,” “Made in America,” “Are your products USA Made?” “100% AMERICAN MADE,” and “BEST (expletive) AMERICAN MADE GEAR ON THE PLANET,” the station reported.

To claim products are made in the United States, companies must show the final assembly or processing takes place mainly in the U.S. and that all or almost all parts are produced there, the release said.

But Lions Not Sheep imported its clothing from China and other countries, the FTC said.

The company sells T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets on its website, Amazon and Etsy, USA Today reported.

Brothers exchanged fake iPhones, iPads from China for real ones at US stores, feds say

Watch out for counterfeit at-home COVID tests, FDA warns. How to spot a fake one

Electronics headed to North Dakota would be worth over $2M, feds say. But they’re fake