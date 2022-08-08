ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

How to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy

The excitement surrounding the new sci-fi fantasy game Tower of Fantasy was high before the game launched with over 4 million pre-registrations, and the excitement has only continued to grow following the game’s official launch on Aug. 10. Tower of Fantasy transports players to a world called Aida and allows them to design their main character, collect other unique characters, find and obtain loot, take on numerous enemies, and otherwise explore a massively detailed open world.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get a black crosshair in VALORANT

In VALORANT, there are many different factors that will help a player succeed in the heat of battle. People need the right mouse sensitivity and graphic settings to help them turn the tides in a firefight, but sometimes, the perfect crosshair can make you feel like the most accurate shooter on the server.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to change Channels in Tower of Fantasy

Joining a server is one of the first essential processes that players will need to go through while starting their journey in Tower of Fantasy. Considering the servers aren’t region-locked in Tower of Fantasy, players will have quite a few options while picking one. It’s generally advised to pick...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The rarest Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Vantage only recently joined the Apex Legends roster, but it hasn’t taken long for her to shake things up. She arrived as the poster character for season 14, which also included the Reforged update for Kings Canyon, a higher level cap, and sweeping changes to the game’s guns to freshen up the meta. There’s no doubt we’ll be remembering her dramatic entrance for seasons to come.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to watch Post Malone Magic: The Gathering Mana Y Mana battle

A unique Magic: The Gathering casual match between Post Malone and a random player chosen from a Whatnot stream will compete for $100,000 with special guests. Post Malone isn’t shy about his passions for Magic: The Gathering, whether it’s spending over $800k for an MTG Alpha Black Lotus card with a 9.5 rating signed by Christopher Rush or playing Commander with friends. On Aug. 11, Malone will challenge Kyle Knaupp from Gilbertsville PA for $100k live on Whatnot for the Mana Y Mana MTG battle.
GAMBLING
dotesports.com

How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy

The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best character presets in Tower of Fantasy

The highly detailed character creation system players get to use to design the protagonist in Tower of Fantasy allows them to better immerse themselves in the game because they get to choose how the character the storyline centers around looks. While other games of a similar style often assign players a protagonist, Tower of Fantasy has been praised largely due to its rich character-creation mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Relics in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, players can earn and unlock different Relics to make exploration, combat, or any other aspect of gameplay easier or more fun. Each player can have up to two Relics equipped at once, allowing for a limitless variety of combinations since each Relic comes equipped with its own active and passive skills.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia

It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
SOFTWARE
dotesports.com

How to unlock Hildibrand quests in Final Fantasy XIV?

In the universe of Final Fantasy XIV, a variety of stories will bring players through all sorts of adventures. The Hildibrand quests are unlike any other in the game, however, with elements from detective stories mixed with humor. These quests have been very popular in the community since they were...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Every new idol in Splatoon 3

The recent Splatoon 3 Direct shared plenty of new information with fans about the upcoming third entry in Nintendo’s shooter franchise. Players were treated to details about the game’s new weapons, new maps, new features, and of course, new characters. One of the biggest questions returning fans had...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Stewie2K drops major update on VALORANT plans ahead of next year

Former CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is determined to become a professional VALORANT player in the near future. After being removed from Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster on July 28 and pivoting to content creation, Stewie2K has been grinding VALORANT nonstop on his stream. In his latest stream...
VIDEO GAMES

