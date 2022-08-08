Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy
The excitement surrounding the new sci-fi fantasy game Tower of Fantasy was high before the game launched with over 4 million pre-registrations, and the excitement has only continued to grow following the game’s official launch on Aug. 10. Tower of Fantasy transports players to a world called Aida and allows them to design their main character, collect other unique characters, find and obtain loot, take on numerous enemies, and otherwise explore a massively detailed open world.
dotesports.com
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
dotesports.com
How to get a black crosshair in VALORANT
In VALORANT, there are many different factors that will help a player succeed in the heat of battle. People need the right mouse sensitivity and graphic settings to help them turn the tides in a firefight, but sometimes, the perfect crosshair can make you feel like the most accurate shooter on the server.
dotesports.com
How to change Channels in Tower of Fantasy
Joining a server is one of the first essential processes that players will need to go through while starting their journey in Tower of Fantasy. Considering the servers aren’t region-locked in Tower of Fantasy, players will have quite a few options while picking one. It’s generally advised to pick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
The rarest Vantage skins in Apex Legends
Vantage only recently joined the Apex Legends roster, but it hasn’t taken long for her to shake things up. She arrived as the poster character for season 14, which also included the Reforged update for Kings Canyon, a higher level cap, and sweeping changes to the game’s guns to freshen up the meta. There’s no doubt we’ll be remembering her dramatic entrance for seasons to come.
dotesports.com
How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
dotesports.com
Will vs TenZ battle ends with disappointment for Sentinels, whose VALORANT season hits end of the line
Shroud brought the VALORANT viewers, but couldn’t help bring Sentinels to Champions. Two all-elite teams battled it out during a knockout match of VCT Last Chance Qualifiers today and Sentinels had their dreams of reaching Champions slashed after their loss to 100 Thieves. The match was a tense one....
dotesports.com
How to watch Post Malone Magic: The Gathering Mana Y Mana battle
A unique Magic: The Gathering casual match between Post Malone and a random player chosen from a Whatnot stream will compete for $100,000 with special guests. Post Malone isn’t shy about his passions for Magic: The Gathering, whether it’s spending over $800k for an MTG Alpha Black Lotus card with a 9.5 rating signed by Christopher Rush or playing Commander with friends. On Aug. 11, Malone will challenge Kyle Knaupp from Gilbertsville PA for $100k live on Whatnot for the Mana Y Mana MTG battle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Everything revealed in the Aug. 12 Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 72
Patch 6.2 is soon approaching and Final Fantasy XIV players are getting a lot of new content—so much so that game director Naoki Yoshida joked he wasn’t sure they developers would fit it all into one Live Letter. Most of the things players are used to getting in...
dotesports.com
How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy
The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
dotesports.com
Best character presets in Tower of Fantasy
The highly detailed character creation system players get to use to design the protagonist in Tower of Fantasy allows them to better immerse themselves in the game because they get to choose how the character the storyline centers around looks. While other games of a similar style often assign players a protagonist, Tower of Fantasy has been praised largely due to its rich character-creation mechanics.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022
With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends. Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day...
dotesports.com
Falling Fnatic stocks and rising underdogs: The most exciting storylines heading into final 2022 LEC Summer Split superweek
The European League of Legends scene has been one hell of a rollercoaster throughout the 2022 LEC Summer split, with multiple top teams battling at the top of the league standings and a handful of underdogs brawling for the final spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are only three games...
dotesports.com
All Relics in Tower of Fantasy
In Tower of Fantasy, players can earn and unlock different Relics to make exploration, combat, or any other aspect of gameplay easier or more fun. Each player can have up to two Relics equipped at once, allowing for a limitless variety of combinations since each Relic comes equipped with its own active and passive skills.
dotesports.com
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
dotesports.com
Zain secures title of top Smash Melee player but community isn’t too happy with this MPGR ranking
There is always going to be some level of controversy, contention, or outrage whenever a well-known ranking system is updated, but with the return of the Melee Panda Global Ranking (MPGR) after more than three years of hiatus, players and fans have a lot to say about the final listing.
dotesports.com
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
dotesports.com
How to unlock Hildibrand quests in Final Fantasy XIV?
In the universe of Final Fantasy XIV, a variety of stories will bring players through all sorts of adventures. The Hildibrand quests are unlike any other in the game, however, with elements from detective stories mixed with humor. These quests have been very popular in the community since they were...
dotesports.com
Every new idol in Splatoon 3
The recent Splatoon 3 Direct shared plenty of new information with fans about the upcoming third entry in Nintendo’s shooter franchise. Players were treated to details about the game’s new weapons, new maps, new features, and of course, new characters. One of the biggest questions returning fans had...
dotesports.com
Stewie2K drops major update on VALORANT plans ahead of next year
Former CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is determined to become a professional VALORANT player in the near future. After being removed from Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster on July 28 and pivoting to content creation, Stewie2K has been grinding VALORANT nonstop on his stream. In his latest stream...
Comments / 0