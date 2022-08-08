ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
MLB
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
HOUSTON, TX
How Fernando Tatis Jr. impacts the MLB Power Rankings

The Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension will drop the San Diego Padres in this week’s upcoming MLB Power Rankings. In last week’s MLB Power Rankings, the San Diego Padres climbed all the way up to No. 5. The Juan Soto trade had a huge impact on how fans viewed the club. Along with what they already had and the impending return of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., it looked like everything would go their way in the final month and a half and into the postseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
