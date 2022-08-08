HOUSTON (AP) — Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass on his only possession in his debut with New Orleans, but the Saints fell to the Houston Texans 17-13 Saturday night after a touchdown in the final minute. Dalton, who joined the Saints after spending last season with the Bears, started with Jameis Winston out after he injured his foot in practice Monday. Dalton was a perfect 5 for 5 for 51 yards. He threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dwayne Washington to put New Orleans up 7-0 early. Houston quarterback Davis Mills was 3 for 3 for 14 yards in two drives where the team failed to get a first down.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 35 MINUTES AGO