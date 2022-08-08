Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites
In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
A new melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today thanks to Treyarch, and players can immediately reap the benefits. The Scythe was accidentally leaked by Treyarch several months ago, found within Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is now officially in the game and secured via an in-game challenge.
dotesports.com
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more
A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
dotesports.com
When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?
Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map
Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
dotesports.com
When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?
While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
dotesports.com
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
dotesports.com
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Everything revealed in the Aug. 12 Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 72
Patch 6.2 is soon approaching and Final Fantasy XIV players are getting a lot of new content—so much so that game director Naoki Yoshida joked he wasn’t sure they developers would fit it all into one Live Letter. Most of the things players are used to getting in...
dotesports.com
Hexflash will be re-enabled for LEC superweek, along with micropatch to fix turret damage
Last week, the LEC announced the Hexflash rune would be disabled until further notice due to a severe bug that was affecting gameplay across multiple regions. For the last week of the 2022 Summer Split, however, the league has re-enabled the rune, along with a small micropatch that would fix the bugged turret damage that came to light this past week.
dotesports.com
Old kingdom, new champion: Riot Reav3 teases League’s next Shuriman-based top lane tank, K’Sante
Shurima has been one of the most interesting places in Runeterra to dive into for League of Legends lore enthusiasts, boasting a rich history and a collection of unique champions. In a developer vlog, Riot Games has revealed that a new champion is on the way, and they’re also introducing the world to a whole new area in the region.
dotesports.com
‘This is a pay-to-win gacha game’: Asmongold gives early Tower of Fantasy review
Tower of Fantasy has recently been released for western audiences to enjoy, and popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has been playing since its launch on June 10. Continuing the theme of reviewing every game that crosses his path, Asmongold has given fans his early thoughts on the game. Asmongold played Tower...
dotesports.com
All Relics in Tower of Fantasy
In Tower of Fantasy, players can earn and unlock different Relics to make exploration, combat, or any other aspect of gameplay easier or more fun. Each player can have up to two Relics equipped at once, allowing for a limitless variety of combinations since each Relic comes equipped with its own active and passive skills.
dotesports.com
CS:GO’s Source 2 isn’t coming anytime soon according to leaks—but something else could be in the works
With the 10th anniversary of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive just around the corner, fans were expecting something big. But instead of introducing the highly-anticipated Source 2 engine to the game, the developers are apparently working on something else. According to CS:GO leaker Gabe Follower, the Valve devs could be working on...
dotesports.com
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
dotesports.com
How to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy
The excitement surrounding the new sci-fi fantasy game Tower of Fantasy was high before the game launched with over 4 million pre-registrations, and the excitement has only continued to grow following the game’s official launch on Aug. 10. Tower of Fantasy transports players to a world called Aida and allows them to design their main character, collect other unique characters, find and obtain loot, take on numerous enemies, and otherwise explore a massively detailed open world.
dotesports.com
Switch production could be ‘uncertain’ next year, according to Nintendo president
Following the Switch’s sales decline during the last quarter, the president of Nintendo mentioned the console’s production could be “uncertain” next year. Speaking with Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the state of semiconductor supply could make the production of Switch consoles uncertain next year, despite his claims there are some improvements in chipset production for the remainder of this fiscal year.
dotesports.com
How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
dotesports.com
Back from the dead: Riot showcases new Chemtech Drake, returning for League’s 2023 preseason
League of Legends’ most infamous dragon is finally making a grand return to Summoner’s Rift. In a new developer’s vlog, Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison confirmed that the Chemtech Drake will be reintroduced in the 2023 preseason—and the toxic high-flyer is coming with a whole new set of effects.
dotesports.com
How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy
The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
Comments / 0