dotesports.com
The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles
In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
dotesports.com
When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?
While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
dotesports.com
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites
In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
dotesports.com
When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?
Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
dotesports.com
Back from the dead: Riot showcases new Chemtech Drake, returning for League’s 2023 preseason
League of Legends’ most infamous dragon is finally making a grand return to Summoner’s Rift. In a new developer’s vlog, Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison confirmed that the Chemtech Drake will be reintroduced in the 2023 preseason—and the toxic high-flyer is coming with a whole new set of effects.
dotesports.com
New Final Fantasy XIV Raid series pits players against familiar creature
The continuation of the Pandaemonium Raid series is coming with Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2, and during Live Letter 72, producers Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi gave a sneak peek at one of the new fights included in the series. The second Raid series will have another...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
A new melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today thanks to Treyarch, and players can immediately reap the benefits. The Scythe was accidentally leaked by Treyarch several months ago, found within Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is now officially in the game and secured via an in-game challenge.
dotesports.com
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
dotesports.com
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more
A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022
With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends. Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day...
dotesports.com
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
dotesports.com
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com
The best summoner name availability checkers for League of Legends
Over the past decade, millions of players have at least tried out Riot Games’ hit MOBA title, League of Legends. It is one of the most popular games in the world, and unique and clever user names will be hard to come by. Some players want a simple name...
dotesports.com
Riot wants to welcome more League players to jungle role with changes to position’s mechanics and systems for 2023 preseason
Being a jungler in League of Legends can be tough. The position has always been notorious for being one of the most difficult to try for the first time, while also tough to master at a high level. Players need a ton of game knowledge and skill just to be,...
dotesports.com
How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy
The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
dotesports.com
Best places to land in Kings Canyon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
The Kings Canyon of today is not the Kings Canyon you started with. Over the seasons, developer Respawn has made a huge amount of changes to Apex Legends‘ first map in order to make it feel fair, fun, and much less fragmented. Its most recent major iteration arrived in season 14 with the Reforged update, which added a redesigned version of Skull Town to the map, changed its rotational paths, and made it a lighter, brighter experience.
dotesports.com
How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
dotesports.com
Hexflash will be re-enabled for LEC superweek, along with micropatch to fix turret damage
Last week, the LEC announced the Hexflash rune would be disabled until further notice due to a severe bug that was affecting gameplay across multiple regions. For the last week of the 2022 Summer Split, however, the league has re-enabled the rune, along with a small micropatch that would fix the bugged turret damage that came to light this past week.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Icon radio station is only playing Eminem, possibly hinting at upcoming collab
Fortnite is the undisputed king of entertainment crossovers, from monumental movie characters to the hottest artists on the music charts. Sometimes Epic Games will tease a collab and let fans speculate before they finally reveal the information. In a surprise to many, Epic is now only playing Eminem songs on the battle royale’s Icon radio station.
dotesports.com
‘This is a pay-to-win gacha game’: Asmongold gives early Tower of Fantasy review
Tower of Fantasy has recently been released for western audiences to enjoy, and popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has been playing since its launch on June 10. Continuing the theme of reviewing every game that crosses his path, Asmongold has given fans his early thoughts on the game. Asmongold played Tower...
