Video Games

dotesports.com

The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles

In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
dotesports.com

When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?

While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
dotesports.com

Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites

In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
dotesports.com

When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?

Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
dotesports.com

How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
dotesports.com

Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
dotesports.com

How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com

How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy

The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
dotesports.com

Best places to land in Kings Canyon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas

The Kings Canyon of today is not the Kings Canyon you started with. Over the seasons, developer Respawn has made a huge amount of changes to Apex Legends‘ first map in order to make it feel fair, fun, and much less fragmented. Its most recent major iteration arrived in season 14 with the Reforged update, which added a redesigned version of Skull Town to the map, changed its rotational paths, and made it a lighter, brighter experience.
dotesports.com

How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
