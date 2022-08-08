ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are America’s most, least favorite slang words

By Miabelle Salzano
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have conversations with Gen Z left you feeling confused or old? It’s no doubt the 9- to 24-year olds have introduced new words, and repurposed old ones to today’s language.

A study by Preply, a language learning app and e-learning platform, reveals America’s favorite new words, and the ones surveyors said they could live without.

Favorite

  1. Gameplay : “Something modern gaming lacks,” according to Urban Dictionary. “The sum of a game’s parts: the feel of the controls, the types of quests on tap, the combat mechanics, rich dialog trees.”
    • Used in a sentence: “Skyrim has bad gameplay.”
  2. Side hustle : “Sideline that brings in cash; something other than your main job,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “When start up your own business you probably want to get some low-stress side hustle going.”
  3. Content warning : “Acts similarly to a trigger warning, but for content that is not as graphic or that is mentioned only in passing,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “ That article needs a content warning at the beginning for a brief discussion of violence.
  4. Y’all : An oldie but a goodie: a contraction for “you all.”
    • Used in a sentence: “What is going on with y’all?
  5. Silver fox : “An attractive older man. Generally, one that has gray hair and is often desired by younger women,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “ Sean Connery may be old, but he sure is one silver fox!”
  6. Megadrought : “A severe drought lasting 20-plus years,” according to Preply.
    • Used in a sentence: “California is currently in a megadrought.”
  7. Replicant :
    1. “A genetically engineered creature composed entirely of organic substance designed to look and act human; an android,” according to UD.
      • Used in a sentence: “The replicant looked like a human being but lacked empathy.”
    2. “Social media term for someone who recites information unaware if its correct or not for the sake of repeating it to increase their own perceived “social standing” in a social community,” according to UD.
      • Used in a sentence: “ It’s a good cause but run by replicants who copy/ paste everything but their own ideas and strategies for “Likes.”
  8. Trigger : “A topic, phrase or word that emotionally sets someone off; a term used to describe sensations, images, or experiences that trigger a traumatic memory,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “ Man, I know I shouldn’t have gone off on Eric that way, but that racist joke he made triggered me big time and I flipped out.
  9. Nordic Noir : “Scandinavian crime drama with dark stories and realistic settings,” according to Macmillan Dictionary.
    • Ex. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
  10. Chair yoga : “A gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair,” according to Yogapedia.

Among other favorites are memeify (to create a meme out of someone’s likeness), radioactive (meaning wack or not cool), metaverse (a product of Facebook; “The Matrix, but lamer and with NFTs for some reason,” according to UD), micromobility , snack (someone who looks good at the moment), code-switching (to customize style of speech to the audience or group being addressed), deplatform (to prevent a person from contributing to a forum or debate, especially by blocking them on a particular website), unhoused (another word for transient), forest bathing (another term for skinny dipping), and traphouse (a term used to describe underage students drinking together in a parent’s basement, or “traphouse,” that references a crack house).

Least favorite

  1. Misper : “Missing person,” according to Preply.
  2. Cheeseparing : “Becoming economical or stingy,” according to Preply.
  3. Translanguaging : “To translate a language, sometimes on your own terms,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “I’m not super fluent in Portuguese, so I had to translanguage Spanish to Portuguese and vice versa.
  4. Heteropatriarchy : “A term for the interlocking systems of oppression that form the basis of modern society and define the prevailing social order,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “Activist: The only solution to our woes is the abolition of imperialist white supremacist capitalist heteropatriarchy.”
  5. Zeitgeisty : “Capturing or characteristic of the defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history, according to Oxford Dictionary.
    • Used in a sentence: “ The two most zeitgeisty films of the decade.”
  6. Manosphere : “A loose collection of websites, blogs, media, etc. that centers on men’s frustrations with the modern world, usually rooted in hatred of feminism,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “Brad has been talking an awful lot recently about how he thinks modern men are too weak. I think he’s been spending too much time on the manosphere…”
  7. Inaptonym : a name that is particularly poorly suited to the nature, career, or other personal characteristics of the person so named,” according to Dictionary.com.
    • Used in a sentence: “ Mr. Lucky proved to be an inaptonym for a man who suffered a series of misfortunes that left him destitute and alone.
  8. Blamestorm : ” collectively or individually finding someone/something to blame for a problem, as opposed to brainstorming which connotes finding solutions to a problem,” according to UD.
    • Used in a sentence: “The committee commenced blamestorming over the situation rather than seeking solutions to the problem .
  9. NFT : Non-fungible token: A JPEG image that for some reason sells for millions of dollars, according to UD.
  10. Throuple : A relationship consisting of three people.
    • Used in a sentence: “Betty, Carol and and Carl were so in love, they are such a lovely throuple.”
  11. Verklempt : Chocked with emotion.
    • Used in a sentence: “ Whenever Linda would get upset, she clutch her heart and say, ‘I’m all verklempt.'”
