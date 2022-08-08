GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.

