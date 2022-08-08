Angry residents demand answers over horror blast which destroyed home and killed four-year-old girl - as neighbours reveal they 'smelt gas for two weeks'

Angry residents have demanded answers over a horror blast that destroyed a family home and killed a four-year-old girl, as neighbours reveal they had smelt gas for two weeks.

People living near to Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, have been left reeling after a huge explosion tore through a house earlier yesterday morning.

In the aftermath of the blast nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes, while there is anger at 'unanswered questions', with some people saying they had reported a strong smell of gas in the two weeks beforehand.

Others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the lastr two days with one person saying they could still smell gas after the blast which shattered windows and severely damaged neighbouring properties.

Three other people were hospitalised with potentially life-threatening injuries and a further person was treated at the scene following the blast, which was described as sounding 'like a bomb had gone off'.

Witnesses said they saw the mother of the child come out of the rubble with bleeding hands and screaming: 'One of my daughters is still inside. What about my child? They can't find her'.

It has been confirmed that emergency utility repair and maintenance works were being carried out on the road by Southern Gas Networks at the time of the incident, although residents report not seeing any workers for several days before the blast.

More than 100 people were evacuated to the nearby New Horizon's Centre on Monday, where they were briefed on the situation by Merton Council officers, the Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade later in the evening.

Some grew agitated and raised their voices as they were told they would not be able to return to their homes and that workers had been unable to turn off the gas.

Reverend Deji Ayorinde, of the nearby Pollards Hill Baptist Church, told the PA news agency: 'There is anger in the room. There is anger in the community surrounding unanswered questions.'

He said there was anger that no representatives of gas companies were at the briefing to answer questions.

'This thing was reported and it still wasn't resolved days or weeks later,' he said.

The 48-year-old, who lives on Galpin's Road and wished to remain anonymous, also said the gas company not turning up to the community centre to answer questions from residents was 'disrespectful'.

She said: 'They have not been here. Everyone is disgusted. It is heartbreaking, it is disrespectful. They owe it to the people who have supported the family.'

When asked about the claims residents could smell gas before the incident London Fire Brigade's deputy assistant commissioner Richard Welch said: 'Unfortunately we can't say if it's gas that's caused it. It will become a police investigation now.

'We dealt with the emergency phase of the incident and we will be handing it over to local authorities and local police.'

If confirmed to be a gas explosion, it would be the seventh in the last 15 months, with the previous blasts tragically killing four people - including a two-year-old boy, a 44-year-old women, a 79-year-old man and a 91-year-old pensioner.

While some have been described as 'accidental gas explosions', the explosion which killed two-year-old George Hinds in Heysham, Lancashire, in May last year, has seen two people charged over the incident and they will go on trial in October.

This morning's explosion shook homes in the Thornton Heath area of London just after 7am, with the fire and subsequent rescue operation seeing 40 firefighters and six fire engines rushed to the scene supported by police and paramedics.

The Sun reported that two adults and an 11-year-old boy were rescued from the rubble, before it was tragically confirmed that a four-year-old girl had died.

Southern Gas Networks, which had been carrying out works in the road at the time of the incident, expressed its sympathies and said it is working closely with the emergency services to establish the cause of the explosion.

Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, who have been called have been called 'heroes' for rescuing three children from the rubble at around 7am, said they feared a young girl was still trapped inside.

Mr Simms said that Mr Kukanda passed children out to him as bricks were still falling from the structure.

Mr Kukanda, who had a bruise on his shin from a falling brick, said: 'I heard boom, then I opened the door.

'I saw smoke, the house had collapsed, and people were screaming inside.

'I went inside and took the first baby - there were three children.

'I took one of the children, gave it to him (Mr Simms).

'The mother was screaming and saying: 'One of my daughters is still inside'.'

Si Mahmood, 49, who lives on the street, said: 'I heard a massive bang which sounded pretty scary. It sounded like thunder. Unfortunately I think it was a gas leak. I saw gas people there doing some work after the explosion and I know there are gas pipes under the street.'

Maureen Clare, 74, said that there were four children and a mother living in the terrace house in Croydon. She said: 'They're very lively kids. They were always mischievous, happy and bouncing around.'

Awais Zahir, 26, said: 'I went to the house and saw the mum come out. She was bleeding from both her hands and trying to look for her kids.

'She found all but one of her kids.

'The fire brigade have just told the family she died. She was about four years old.

'We live opposite the kids' grandmother. At around 7am I heard the explosion and I assumed it was construction work.

'I saw the grandmother trying to get to her daughter's house.

'A couple of people were gathered around the mum and she was shaking and screaming 'I can't find my child.'

'We know the grandmother as she lives opposite our house. The mum often brings the kids to her mum's house and you can hear them in the morning.

'The window of the house that exploded shattered into a field behind it.'

Mr Simms added that the house next door was also damaged, and he saw a man he presumed to be the occupant standing on top of 'around eight feet of rubble, digging with his hands' as he searched for his partner.

Mr Simms said: 'I went and got him a pair of shoes.

'He said: 'My wife is still in there.' Everything was chaotic.

'He was trying to dig his way down but then the fire brigade came and told him to come down because it might blow again.

'They told us to get back.' Mr Simms' wife, Elene, said: 'We want to know why the gas board aren't here. It's been more than two weeks.'

Charlie Camdell, 36, who lives four doors down from the blast said: 'Every morning I get up at 5am and I started my normal routine.

'I was in the front room when the inside of our window shattered.

'My partner said 'there has been a gas explosion' because she had been smelling the gas for a few days.

'I can't smell anything at all now.

'I have seen people maintaining it and they had dug into the road before it.

'For the last week or so you could really strongly smell gas.

'Someone was shouting 'what about my child' and they were just crying saying 'they can't find her body'.'

Britain's spate of gas blasts: How UK has been rocked by at least seven major residential gas explosions in the last year - claiming four lives

Birmingham

One woman died and a house was completely destroyed after a massive gas explosion in Birmingham in June.

Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, died in the blaze on Dulwich Road, Birmingham, on after her partner David Murphy's home went up in flames.

An investigation found it was caused by an accidental gas leak.

Police, Fire and Health and Safety Executive confirmed the cause was 'accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework.'

Bedford

Less than a month after the explosion in Birmingham, a 44-year-old woman died following a huge gas blast at a block of flats in Bedford.

Reena James lived on the ground floor of the building on Redwood Grove, Bedford, which collapsed after a gas blast started a fire in July.

One man was thrown from the three-storey building by the powerful explosion and others were said to have leapt from a window as fire ripped through the flats.

The blast – which was heard up to half a mile away – sent bricks flying into the air and knocked bystanders off their feet.

Fire chiefs are investigating whether the blast was caused by a resident using a makeshift heating or cooking device or gas bottles as a result of the rising cost of fuel.

Halifax

A row of terraced houses were destroyed after a gas explosion was triggered by a shed fire in Halifax last month.

Emergency services rushed to Ovenden Crescent, Halifax just before 3.30am on July 12 to reports of a shed on fire which then triggered a devastating gas explosion.

Six households were evacuated and two people - one male and one female, both in their 50, were seen by medics for smoke inhalation, following the fire and explosion.

Manchester

A man in his 90s died after a gas explosion in Manchester in April this year.

Emergency services were called to Brownley Road in Wythenshawe, following the explosion.

They found Frank Burton, 91, dead inside a property.

Gas board Cadent said the gas mains and pipes 'did not contribute to or cause' the explosion, while police said they were not treating his death as suspicious.

His brother said he believed his sibling may have bought an appliance in anticipation of the energy price cap rising.

Sunderland

A huge gas explosion rocked a street in Sunderland in February - causing more than £1.4million in damage.

Two men were rushed to hospital following a blast in Roker which destroyed part of a terrace home in the city.

Ian Leneghan, 59, one of the men injured in the incident, later admitted to deliberately causing the explosion, by cutting at a gas cooker hose prior to the explosion.

He pleaded guilty to damaging property reckless as to whether the lives of three people were endangered. He is due to be sentenced.

Heysham

A two-year-old boy toddler died in a gas explosion in Heysham, Lancashire in May last year.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, was killed by the blast, which some described like a bomb going off and a 'thunderbolt'.

Others compared the destruction - with debris scattered in nearby streets and fields - to the aftermath of the Blitz.

His parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, were also injured in the incident.

Sharon and Darren Greenham, of Mallowdale Avenue, were charged following the explosion.

They pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, damaging property and theft of gas at Preston Crown Court in February this year. They are due to stand trial in October.

Ashford, Kent

A hero father and son saved the lives of three people - including a 99-year-old woman - after racing into a burning row of houses seconds after a gas explosion in Ashford, Kent, in May last year.

Andy and Harry Hodges braved fire and choking smoke to save Ethel Hanford and her 75-year-old son Donald before going next door and plucking 22-year-old Shannon Pankhurst to safety.

The pair, who work in construction, were driving past the house in Willesborough in Ashford, Kent, just after 8am when they witnessed the aftermath of the blast, which saw two people airlifted to hospital and a further five hurt.

It is believed a leak from a portable gas heater resulted in the blast which destroyed one house and damaged two more.

Richard Welch, London Fire Brigade deputy assistant commissioner: 'We are working with the local authority to make sure any medication or whatever else is being provided.'

Neighbours said they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago and others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the last two days.

One person said they were still able to smell gas after the blast which shattered windows and severely damaged neighbouring properties as other houses in the area were also evacuated.

Residents on the street told The Sun gasworks had been taking place for 'four weeks' there is no suggestion the works have any link to the blast at this stage.

Mr Welch said that: 'Unfortunately we can't say if it's gas that's caused it. It will become a police investigation now. 'We dealt with the emergency phase of the incident and we will be handing it over to local authorities and local police.'

Leader of Merton Council, Ross Garrod, said: 'Residents have questions that they rightly want answers to and a full investigation is underway by the relevant authorities.

'This is such an inspiring community, today it has been torn apart by tragedy.'

A mother was crying in the street for her son as his bedroom was opposite the completely destroyed house, said one local.

The 25-year-old woman told MyLondon: 'His mum was out on the street crying 'My boy, my boy'.

'They took him to hospital and we've heard since that he's ok.'

She added that a 'little girl' and her dad escaped the destroyed house, and that the mum was rescued afterwards.

One resident, who lives on nearby Carisbrooke Road, said: 'I heard the explosion at 7am, it was just the biggest bang you'll ever hear.

'So I went down the road to see what happened this morning and the whole house is gone, people living nearby said all their windows shook.

'There was police, fire engines, a helicopter going around overhead. There's not actually a fire from what I saw but you can still really smell gas, even two roads away where I am. They're evacuating people from the houses nearby as they're worried about another explosion.

'There was a little girl of about 10 or 11 stood outside with a blanket bless her, god knows how she got out of that but she's being treated for burns.

'They were saying her older brother was still inside but he later got taken out OK I think.'

Dominic Francis, 41, and his partner heard a loud bang this morning, he said: 'It is the third or fourth house explosion in the UK recently.

'Something is wrong, I am worried it will happen to us.'

One Facebook user said: 'I heard it whilst getting ready for work and thought it sounded like an explosion but was hoping I was wrong and that it was at a building site or something.'

Another added: 'That was one loud bang thought a bomb had gone off'.

Police have evacuated and cordoned off the surrounding area following the explosion

At this time, the cause of the fire and explosion is unknown, but a nearby resident said they could smell gas

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'This morning, alongside colleagues from London Fire Brigade, we attended an incident in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath.

'We treated four people. One was discharged on scene and three others were taken to hospital. Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene.

'All London Ambulance Service crews have now been stood down.'

Merton council said in a statement: 'We are working with London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police following a major incident at Galpins Road in Pollards Hill.

'Emergency services are on site following a gas explosion at a residential property, at least one property has been destroyed. We are urging people to avoid the area.

'Firefighters are currently carrying out systematic searches and working to make the scene safe.

'An evacuation centre has been established at the New Horizons Centre.'

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said in a statement: 'Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire and explosion on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath.

'A terraced house has collapsed following an explosion.

'The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the incident.

'The Brigade was called at 0708. Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

'The cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time.'

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were at the scene. A statement on Twitter said: 'Officers are at the scene in Galpin's Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates.'