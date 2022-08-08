ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Angry residents demand answers over horror blast which destroyed home and killed four-year-old girl - as neighbours reveal they 'smelt gas for two weeks'

By Matthew Lodge, Matt Powell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Angry residents have demanded answers over a horror blast that destroyed a family home and killed a four-year-old girl, as neighbours reveal they had smelt gas for two weeks.

People living near to Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, have been left reeling after a huge explosion tore through a house earlier yesterday morning.

In the aftermath of the blast nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes, while there is anger at 'unanswered questions', with some people saying they had reported a strong smell of gas in the two weeks beforehand.

Others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the lastr two days with one person saying they could still smell gas after the blast which shattered windows and severely damaged neighbouring properties.

Three other people were hospitalised with potentially life-threatening injuries and a further person was treated at the scene following the blast, which was described as sounding 'like a bomb had gone off'.

Witnesses said they saw the mother of the child come out of the rubble with bleeding hands and screaming: 'One of my daughters is still inside. What about my child? They can't find her'.

It has been confirmed that emergency utility repair and maintenance works were being carried out on the road by Southern Gas Networks at the time of the incident, although residents report not seeing any workers for several days before the blast.

More than 100 people were evacuated to the nearby New Horizon's Centre on Monday, where they were briefed on the situation by Merton Council officers, the Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade later in the evening.

Some grew agitated and raised their voices as they were told they would not be able to return to their homes and that workers had been unable to turn off the gas.

Reverend Deji Ayorinde, of the nearby Pollards Hill Baptist Church, told the PA news agency: 'There is anger in the room. There is anger in the community surrounding unanswered questions.'

He said there was anger that no representatives of gas companies were at the briefing to answer questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjQeo_0h9Ifqtv00
The explosion in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, near Croydon, left three people seriously injured and tragically killed a four-year-old girl 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436L4m_0h9Ifqtv00
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Welch, of the London Fire Brigade, gives a statement about the explosion to the press yesterday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4YzN_0h9Ifqtv00
A four-year-old girl died in the explosion, while three other people had to be taken to hospital after the blast early yesterday morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqSqg_0h9Ifqtv00
Aerial footage shows debris strewn across the road and pavement, as well as rubble where the terraced house once stood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD36u_0h9Ifqtv00
A left near to the scene in tribute to the four-year-old girl who died in this morning's incident. Officials believe it the blast was a gas explosion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xyy2L_0h9Ifqtv00
A four-year-old girl died after a house collapsed following a huge explosion this morning in Croydon, south London

'This thing was reported and it still wasn't resolved days or weeks later,' he said.

The 48-year-old, who lives on Galpin's Road and wished to remain anonymous, also said the gas company not turning up to the community centre to answer questions from residents was 'disrespectful'.

She said: 'They have not been here. Everyone is disgusted. It is heartbreaking, it is disrespectful. They owe it to the people who have supported the family.'

When asked about the claims residents could smell gas before the incident London Fire Brigade's deputy assistant commissioner Richard Welch said: 'Unfortunately we can't say if it's gas that's caused it. It will become a police investigation now.

'We dealt with the emergency phase of the incident and we will be handing it over to local authorities and local police.'

If confirmed to be a gas explosion, it would be the seventh in the last 15 months, with the previous blasts tragically killing four people - including a two-year-old boy, a 44-year-old women, a 79-year-old man and a 91-year-old pensioner.

While some have been described as 'accidental gas explosions', the explosion which killed two-year-old George Hinds in Heysham, Lancashire, in May last year, has seen two people charged over the incident and they will go on trial in October.

This morning's explosion shook homes in the Thornton Heath area of London just after 7am, with the fire and subsequent rescue operation seeing 40 firefighters and six fire engines rushed to the scene supported by police and paramedics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOyUe_0h9Ifqtv00
The blast tore a huge hole in the wall of a neighbouring home, causing serious damage to what appears to be a child's bedroom with a unicorn hanging from the ceiling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0EjC_0h9Ifqtv00
Three people have been hospitalised with potentially life-threatening injuries. One child has died
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXYWt_0h9Ifqtv00
Debris scattered over a wide area following a suspected gas explosion that has destroyed houses on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath

The Sun reported that two adults and an 11-year-old boy were rescued from the rubble, before it was tragically confirmed that a four-year-old girl had died.

Southern Gas Networks, which had been carrying out works in the road at the time of the incident, expressed its sympathies and said it is working closely with the emergency services to establish the cause of the explosion.

Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, who have been called have been called 'heroes' for rescuing three children from the rubble at around 7am, said they feared a young girl was still trapped inside.

Mr Simms said that Mr Kukanda passed children out to him as bricks were still falling from the structure.

Mr Kukanda, who had a bruise on his shin from a falling brick, said: 'I heard boom, then I opened the door.

'I saw smoke, the house had collapsed, and people were screaming inside.

'I went inside and took the first baby - there were three children.

'I took one of the children, gave it to him (Mr Simms).

'The mother was screaming and saying: 'One of my daughters is still inside'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFuBt_0h9Ifqtv00
Residents Delroy Simms, 62, (left) and Kutoya Kukanda, 50, said they helped rescued three children from the rubble at around 7am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPG6N_0h9Ifqtv00
Following a fire and explosion, approximately 40 firefighters rushed to the scene of a house collapse in Thornton Heath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x5jX_0h9Ifqtv00
Residents thought a 'bomb had gone off' when the blast happened around 7am this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLCmq_0h9Ifqtv00
Emergency services remain at the scene of the completely destroyed house in Croydon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfOZI_0h9Ifqtv00
The house explosion took place in Thornton Heath, Croydon around 7am this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypjmY_0h9Ifqtv00
Emergency services at the scene in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, south London, with the collapsed house in the background

Si Mahmood, 49, who lives on the street, said: 'I heard a massive bang which sounded pretty scary. It sounded like thunder. Unfortunately I think it was a gas leak. I saw gas people there doing some work after the explosion and I know there are gas pipes under the street.'

Maureen Clare, 74, said that there were four children and a mother living in the terrace house in Croydon. She said: 'They're very lively kids. They were always mischievous, happy and bouncing around.'

Awais Zahir, 26, said: 'I went to the house and saw the mum come out. She was bleeding from both her hands and trying to look for her kids.

'She found all but one of her kids.

'The fire brigade have just told the family she died. She was about four years old.

'We live opposite the kids' grandmother. At around 7am I heard the explosion and I assumed it was construction work.

'I saw the grandmother trying to get to her daughter's house.

'A couple of people were gathered around the mum and she was shaking and screaming 'I can't find my child.'

'We know the grandmother as she lives opposite our house. The mum often brings the kids to her mum's house and you can hear them in the morning.

'The window of the house that exploded shattered into a field behind it.'

Mr Simms added that the house next door was also damaged, and he saw a man he presumed to be the occupant standing on top of 'around eight feet of rubble, digging with his hands' as he searched for his partner.

Mr Simms said: 'I went and got him a pair of shoes.

'He said: 'My wife is still in there.' Everything was chaotic.

'He was trying to dig his way down but then the fire brigade came and told him to come down because it might blow again.

'They told us to get back.' Mr Simms' wife, Elene, said: 'We want to know why the gas board aren't here. It's been more than two weeks.'

Charlie Camdell, 36, who lives four doors down from the blast said: 'Every morning I get up at 5am and I started my normal routine.

'I was in the front room when the inside of our window shattered.

'My partner said 'there has been a gas explosion' because she had been smelling the gas for a few days.

'I can't smell anything at all now.

'I have seen people maintaining it and they had dug into the road before it.

'For the last week or so you could really strongly smell gas.

'Someone was shouting 'what about my child' and they were just crying saying 'they can't find her body'.'

Britain's spate of gas blasts: How UK has been rocked by at least seven major residential gas explosions in the last year - claiming four lives

By James Robinson for MailOnline

Birmingham

One woman died and a house was completely destroyed after a massive gas explosion in Birmingham in June.

Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, died in the blaze on Dulwich Road, Birmingham, on after her partner David Murphy's home went up in flames.

An investigation found it was caused by an accidental gas leak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVKPx_0h9Ifqtv00
The fatal explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, in Birmingham, was caused by an 'accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework' the report said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z69s6_0h9Ifqtv00
Tributes have been paid to Doreen Rees-Bibb, pictured, 79, who died in a house explosion in Birmingham on Sunday night when the blast tore through the property - leaving her buried under several feet of rubble

Police, Fire and Health and Safety Executive confirmed the cause was 'accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework.'

Bedford

Less than a month after the explosion in Birmingham, a 44-year-old woman died following a huge gas blast at a block of flats in Bedford.

Reena James lived on the ground floor of the building on Redwood Grove, Bedford, which collapsed after a gas blast started a fire in July.

One man was thrown from the three-storey building by the powerful explosion and others were said to have leapt from a window as fire ripped through the flats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDCXm_0h9Ifqtv00
An aerial view of the building - which was destroyed in the major gas explosion. Flames ripped through the roof and engulfed the block of flats, leaving three people injured. Fire, ambulance, and police services rushed to the scene in Bedford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zvmM_0h9Ifqtv00
Reena James, 42, is thought to have been killed when a three-storey building collapsed in Bedford

The blast – which was heard up to half a mile away – sent bricks flying into the air and knocked bystanders off their feet.

Fire chiefs are investigating whether the blast was caused by a resident using a makeshift heating or cooking device or gas bottles as a result of the rising cost of fuel.

Halifax

A row of terraced houses were destroyed after a gas explosion was triggered by a shed fire in Halifax last month.

Emergency services rushed to Ovenden Crescent, Halifax just before 3.30am on July 12 to reports of a shed on fire which then triggered a devastating gas explosion.

Six households were evacuated and two people - one male and one female, both in their 50, were seen by medics for smoke inhalation, following the fire and explosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCebj_0h9Ifqtv00
Emergency services rushed to Ovenden Crescent, Halifax just before 3.30am on July 12 to reports of a shed on fire which then triggered a devastating gas explosion

Manchester

A man in his 90s died after a gas explosion in Manchester in April this year.

Emergency services were called to Brownley Road in Wythenshawe, following the explosion.

They found Frank Burton, 91, dead inside a property.

Gas board Cadent said the gas mains and pipes 'did not contribute to or cause' the explosion, while police said they were not treating his death as suspicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxUqc_0h9Ifqtv00
Emergency services were called to Brownley Road in Wythenshawe, following the explosion

His brother said he believed his sibling may have bought an appliance in anticipation of the energy price cap rising.

Sunderland

A huge gas explosion rocked a street in Sunderland in February - causing more than £1.4million in damage.

Two men were rushed to hospital following a blast in Roker which destroyed part of a terrace home in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOILa_0h9Ifqtv00
A huge gas explosion rocked a street in Sunderland in February - causing more than £1.4million in damage

Ian Leneghan, 59, one of the men injured in the incident, later admitted to deliberately causing the explosion, by cutting at a gas cooker hose prior to the explosion.

He pleaded guilty to damaging property reckless as to whether the lives of three people were endangered. He is due to be sentenced.

Heysham

A two-year-old boy toddler died in a gas explosion in Heysham, Lancashire in May last year.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, was killed by the blast, which some described like a bomb going off and a 'thunderbolt'.

Others compared the destruction - with debris scattered in nearby streets and fields - to the aftermath of the Blitz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068xLw_0h9Ifqtv00
A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6gJZ_0h9Ifqtv00
George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who was killed by a suspected gas explosion in Heysham

His parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, were also injured in the incident.

Sharon and Darren Greenham, of Mallowdale Avenue, were charged following the explosion.

They pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, damaging property and theft of gas at Preston Crown Court in February this year. They are due to stand trial in October.

Ashford, Kent

A hero father and son saved the lives of three people - including a 99-year-old woman - after racing into a burning row of houses seconds after a gas explosion in Ashford, Kent, in May last year.

Andy and Harry Hodges braved fire and choking smoke to save Ethel Hanford and her 75-year-old son Donald before going next door and plucking 22-year-old Shannon Pankhurst to safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZ9qn_0h9Ifqtv00
A hero father and son saved the lives of three people - including a 99-year-old woman - after racing into a burning row of houses seconds after a gas explosion in Ashford, Kent, in May last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekjVb_0h9Ifqtv00
The pair, who work in construction, were driving past the house in Willesborough in Ashford, Kent, just after 8am when they witnessed the aftermath of the blast, which saw two people airlifted to hospital and a further five hurt

The pair, who work in construction, were driving past the house in Willesborough in Ashford, Kent, just after 8am when they witnessed the aftermath of the blast, which saw two people airlifted to hospital and a further five hurt.

It is believed a leak from a portable gas heater resulted in the blast which destroyed one house and damaged two more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOHqg_0h9Ifqtv00
Emergency services at the scene in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiCjr_0h9Ifqtv00
London Fire Brigade say four people have been rescued from the scene (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUPv0_0h9Ifqtv00
Around forty firefighters attended the scene and the surrounding area was evacuated after the explosion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOlaR_0h9Ifqtv00
Nearby properties on Galpin's Road (pictured) have been damaged and four people have been rescued 

Richard Welch, London Fire Brigade deputy assistant commissioner: 'We are working with the local authority to make sure any medication or whatever else is being provided.'

Neighbours said they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago and others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the last two days.

One person said they were still able to smell gas after the blast which shattered windows and severely damaged neighbouring properties as other houses in the area were also evacuated.

Residents on the street told The Sun gasworks had been taking place for 'four weeks' there is no suggestion the works have any link to the blast at this stage.

Mr Welch said that: 'Unfortunately we can't say if it's gas that's caused it. It will become a police investigation now. 'We dealt with the emergency phase of the incident and we will be handing it over to local authorities and local police.'

Leader of Merton Council, Ross Garrod, said: 'Residents have questions that they rightly want answers to and a full investigation is underway by the relevant authorities.

'This is such an inspiring community, today it has been torn apart by tragedy.'

A mother was crying in the street for her son as his bedroom was opposite the completely destroyed house, said one local.

The 25-year-old woman told MyLondon: 'His mum was out on the street crying 'My boy, my boy'.

'They took him to hospital and we've heard since that he's ok.'

She added that a 'little girl' and her dad escaped the destroyed house, and that the mum was rescued afterwards.

One resident, who lives on nearby Carisbrooke Road, said: 'I heard the explosion at 7am, it was just the biggest bang you'll ever hear.

'So I went down the road to see what happened this morning and the whole house is gone, people living nearby said all their windows shook.

'There was police, fire engines, a helicopter going around overhead. There's not actually a fire from what I saw but you can still really smell gas, even two roads away where I am. They're evacuating people from the houses nearby as they're worried about another explosion.

'There was a little girl of about 10 or 11 stood outside with a blanket bless her, god knows how she got out of that but she's being treated for burns.

'They were saying her older brother was still inside but he later got taken out OK I think.'

Dominic Francis, 41, and his partner heard a loud bang this morning, he said: 'It is the third or fourth house explosion in the UK recently.

'Something is wrong, I am worried it will happen to us.'

One Facebook user said: 'I heard it whilst getting ready for work and thought it sounded like an explosion but was hoping I was wrong and that it was at a building site or something.'

Another added: 'That was one loud bang thought a bomb had gone off'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yr2vv_0h9Ifqtv00
Police have evacuated and cordoned off the surrounding area following the explosion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyO6Z_0h9Ifqtv00
At this time, the cause of the fire and explosion is unknown, but a nearby resident said they could smell gas

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'This morning, alongside colleagues from London Fire Brigade, we attended an incident in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath.

'We treated four people. One was discharged on scene and three others were taken to hospital. Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene.

'All London Ambulance Service crews have now been stood down.'

Merton council said in a statement: 'We are working with London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police following a major incident at Galpins Road in Pollards Hill.

'Emergency services are on site following a gas explosion at a residential property, at least one property has been destroyed. We are urging people to avoid the area.

'Firefighters are currently carrying out systematic searches and working to make the scene safe.

'An evacuation centre has been established at the New Horizons Centre.'

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said in a statement: 'Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire and explosion on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath.

'A terraced house has collapsed following an explosion.

'The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the incident.

'The Brigade was called at 0708. Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

'The cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time.'

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were at the scene. A statement on Twitter said: 'Officers are at the scene in Galpin's Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Furious neighbours tell gas company it has 'blood on its hands' over death of girl, four, in south London explosion as community meeting turns hostile

Furious neighbours forced to evacuate from their homes after a fatal explosion in south London which killed a four-year-old girl told the local gas provider last night they 'have blood on their hands'. Sahara Salman died after a terraced house collapsed in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, in the borough of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It was like a bomb:' Doorbell camera captures dramatic moment Indiana home explodes in 'sonic' blast, killing three people and damaging 39 homes: Officials call off search for victims because destroyed homes are 'unstable' as debris rains down on street

A Ring doorbell camera caught the terrifying moment a house exploded in Evansville, Indiana, killing three people and damaging 39 homes in a residential neighborhood. Maddie Struble posted the video to Facebook late Wednesday night, showing debris flying before it clears up to reveal the front porch of her home with an American flag still flying.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Welch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Gas Explosion#Gas Heater#Gas Leak#Accident#Southern Gas Networks
Daily Mail

'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search

The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance

Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Exhausted carriage horse collapses during Midtown Manhattan rush hour as its driver shouts 'get up, get up!' before police arrive to douse the creature in water and give him an adrenalin shot

This is the moment a carriage horse collapsed during the Midtown Manhattan rush hour as its driver shouted 'get up, get up!' before police arrived to douse the creature in water and give him an adrenalin shot. The driver was on the busy 9th Avenue and West 45th Street in...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Missing California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, is added to FBI's missing persons database as her boyfriend reveals he texted her 'be safe' and 'don't do anything stupid' before she left for campground end-of-high-school party

Missing California teen Kiely Rodni has been added to the FBI's missing persons database as her boyfriend revealed he texted her to 'be safe' and 'don't do anything stupid' before she left for the campground party. Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at...
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

538K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy