A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man, killing him
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him Friday near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix has ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle, authorities said. Plans are being made to reunite Gerardo Romero Barrera with his family, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Barrera was reported...
AMBER ALERT: Missing six-year-old last seen in Arizona
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Gerardo should be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Gerardo is 4’ tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Phoenix after traffic stop leads to discovery of 39,000 fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after authorities discovered over 39,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in a car during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post that they developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug sales.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
Phoenix police 'dismantled' Mexican drug trafficking ring, indict 14 members: authorities
The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the United States. The department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, linked to the alleged drug ring since first...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted
Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
KTAR.com
Glendale woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing of boyfriend
PHOENIX — A Glendale woman was arrested on Monday after stabbing her boyfriend multiple times resulting in his death, authorities said. Glendale police responded to a call at about 7 p.m. and found 29-year-old Nathaniel Richard Yardley on the ground with stab wounds. Yardley was taken to a hospital,...
West Valley View
Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies
A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
AZFamily
Surveillance video shows Wendy's worker sucker punching customer
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say. Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.
ABC 15 News
PD: Victim injured during apparent carjacking, shooting in Peoria parking lot
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an apparent carjacking and shooting incident at a shopping center. The incident occurred in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday. Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime...
AZFamily
Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Phoenix involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of Aug. 9 near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road. After the crash, the motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Telmo, was taken to a hospital...
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 66 months for smuggling ammunition into Mexico
PHOENIX — A man from Nogales was sentenced to 66 months in prison last week for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, allegedly drove from Mexico...
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
kjzz.org
Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system
Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
AZFamily
Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
