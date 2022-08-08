ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted

Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing of boyfriend

PHOENIX — A Glendale woman was arrested on Monday after stabbing her boyfriend multiple times resulting in his death, authorities said. Glendale police responded to a call at about 7 p.m. and found 29-year-old Nathaniel Richard Yardley on the ground with stab wounds. Yardley was taken to a hospital,...
West Valley View

Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies

A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Surveillance video shows Wendy's worker sucker punching customer

Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say. Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.
AZFamily

Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Phoenix involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of Aug. 9 near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road. After the crash, the motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Telmo, was taken to a hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 66 months for smuggling ammunition into Mexico

PHOENIX — A man from Nogales was sentenced to 66 months in prison last week for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, allegedly drove from Mexico...
NOGALES, AZ
12 News

Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning

HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
kjzz.org

Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system

Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
