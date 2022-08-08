Read full article on original website
Related
wnav.com
More Narcotics, and Other Controlled Substances Taken Off the Streets by Anne Arundel PD
Hundreds of grams of suspected PCP and Crack Cocaine are now in police custody after officers responded to a vehicle collision in Davidsonville last night. This was at about 11 pm near Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road. There they found one of the drivers involved in the collision. They arrested that resulted in an arrest of a 0-year-old Harwood man named Travis Moore. But, not before he fled on foot and police had to chase him. Police determined that Moore was under the influence and in possession of approximately 668g of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), 15g of suspected crack-cocaine, and a black/purple semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen in Virginia. Moore’s now under arrest.
wnav.com
Carjacking in Pasadena
Earlier this morning at about 3:30 Anne Arundel County. Here is what police say what happened:. The victims reported they were parked in the area of Croydon Way and Middleton Way Road when a vehicle pulled up blocking their avenue of escape. A back seat passenger exited the vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim, while the two remaining suspects remained in their vehicle. The victim got out of his vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima sedan. The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and fled along with the vehicle that the suspects arrived in, which was described as a silver sedan with a missing front bumper. The suspects were described as black males, possibly in their early twenties, wearing all dark clothing. Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
wnav.com
UPDATE: Signing Ceremony to Acquire Elktonia/Carr’s Beach to City to Take Place 10 A.M.
The City of Annapolis and Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation are co-hosting a property deed transfer ceremony, in partnership with federal and state officials, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, The Conservation Fund, and Chesapeake Conservancy will host a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, to complete the land acquisition of a 5.17-acre waterfront parcel important to Black history, culture, and heritage in Annapolis. The property was part of a larger beach-front enterprise owned and operated by the Carr Family from 1926 to the late 1960s.
Comments / 3