Washington Examiner
Ted Cruz appeals to grassroots conservatives and GOP insiders as he readies for 2024
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is prepping a $100 million campaign as he mulls reelection to the Senate or a run for president in 2024. Top of mind for the Texas Republican is former President Donald Trump; whether Trump mounts a third White House bid will influence Cruz’s next move. But one decision is firm: The senator will be on the ballot in 2024. To leave open the option of seeking a third Senate term or waging a strong bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Cruz has taken steps this election cycle to woo grassroots conservatives and curry favor with party insiders — in Texas and across the country.
Washington Examiner
Read my lips: Biden administration panned for 'no new audits' pledge
The White House is engaged in a heated battle with conservatives over what impact a new spending bill will have on the IRS, how much the agency will grow, and who will become the target of the agency's strengthened enforcement muscles. The Democrats-only Inflation Reduction Act includes some $80 billion...
Washington Examiner
CNN and MSNBC's left-wing bias has only gotten worse
A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences confirms what we already know about the Trump years: Legacy media took a hard turn to the Left. Meanwhile, they all wondered why trust in media was declining so sharply. The study focused on “measuring the media bias in...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Washington Examiner
Why is the Biden administration paying off Ukraine's debt but not ours?
“Biden administration allocates billions to pay down the budget deficit … in Ukraine.”. This sounds like a parody headline from the Babylon Bee, but it is actually a real thing that’s happening under President Joe Biden’s watch. On Monday, the United States Agency for International Development, or...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Washington Examiner
Shell endorsement of Democratic bill exposes growing GOP-big business rift
Republican congressional leadership is fuming over a recent move by BP and Shell to endorse Democrats' healthcare and clean energy legislation — just the latest strain in relations between big business and the GOP. Republicans are in full-throated opposition to the legislation brokered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Democrat fires back at Lauren Boebert over 'armed' IRS army following House floor rant
A Democratic congressman criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) during a speech on the floor of the House on Friday after the congresswoman claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would create an army of armed Internal Revenue Service agents. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said statements Boebert made during her speech were untrue,...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland a day after the Justice Department's top official announced he personally approved the FBI raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. The Republican firebrand, who is a close ally of...
Washington Examiner
Schiff threatens new salvo of oversight against Trump
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Congress is ready to "responsibly discharge" its oversight responsibilities over classified documents that were kept at former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee released a statement expressing concerns about documents at Mar-a-Lago seized by the FBI after an...
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Washington Examiner
'But his Mar-a-Lago!' and the revenge of Hillary Clinton
The first bit of public schadenfreude about former President Donald Trump’s deepening problems with federal documents seized from his Florida home came, predictably enough, from Hillary Clinton. Clinton tweeted out a merchandise link to encourage people to buy “But her emails!” hats and shirts (not to make a buck,...
Washington Examiner
Democrats prepare to pass Inflation Reduction Act, securing big win for Biden
House Democrats are set to pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, securing a huge win for the party and President Joe Biden’s agenda just months before the midterm elections in November. After more than a year of intraparty clashes and doubts about whether the spending legislation would make...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi calls on GOP to back off hostile FBI rhetoric
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Republicans to rein in their attacks against the FBI following the Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Pelosi said during a press conference Friday that GOP criticisms of the FBI have heightened the threat of violence against the agency as it investigates whether the former president mishandled classified documents. Republicans have accused the Biden administration of politicizing the FBI to target a potential 2024 rival.
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, has baselessly claimed the mathematical counting was off and has continued to attack Lombardo. Lombardo to this point hasn’t addressed Gilbert directly, who requested a statewide recount of the results and later filed a lawsuit that was thrown out last week. He didn’t say Gilbert’s name on Saturday either, but acknowledged “we haven’t come together” since the primary. “No matter who you voted for, we’ve got to get past that,” he said. At the 7th annual Basque Fry, Republican heavyweights were eager to unite against incumbent Democrats at what has become a yearly tradition held in rural Douglas County. The event, which includes live music, an inflatable rodeo ride and Basque cuisine, is modeled after Adam Laxalt’s grandfather and former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt’s cookouts. The elder Laxalt was the son of Basque immigrants, and Adam now hosts the event with the Morning in Nevada PAC.
Washington Examiner
Texas poll: Democrats' losses among Hispanics are only just beginning
It's nothing new anymore to point out that Hispanics in Texas are in the middle of a political realignment. Rep. Mayra Flores's (R-TX) special election victory in South Texas this summer established this phenomenon as something quite real. But now, we have some polling data specifically for Texas Hispanics from which we can judge the size and scope of Democrats' problems. The short version is that they're already in big trouble, but there's a lot more room for their situation to get worse in the coming months and years.
