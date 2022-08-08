ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Ted Cruz appeals to grassroots conservatives and GOP insiders as he readies for 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is prepping a $100 million campaign as he mulls reelection to the Senate or a run for president in 2024. Top of mind for the Texas Republican is former President Donald Trump; whether Trump mounts a third White House bid will influence Cruz’s next move. But one decision is firm: The senator will be on the ballot in 2024. To leave open the option of seeking a third Senate term or waging a strong bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Cruz has taken steps this election cycle to woo grassroots conservatives and curry favor with party insiders — in Texas and across the country.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Read my lips: Biden administration panned for 'no new audits' pledge

The White House is engaged in a heated battle with conservatives over what impact a new spending bill will have on the IRS, how much the agency will grow, and who will become the target of the agency's strengthened enforcement muscles. The Democrats-only Inflation Reduction Act includes some $80 billion...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

CNN and MSNBC's left-wing bias has only gotten worse

A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences confirms what we already know about the Trump years: Legacy media took a hard turn to the Left. Meanwhile, they all wondered why trust in media was declining so sharply. The study focused on “measuring the media bias in...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Why is the Biden administration paying off Ukraine's debt but not ours?

“Biden administration allocates billions to pay down the budget deficit … in Ukraine.”. This sounds like a parody headline from the Babylon Bee, but it is actually a real thing that’s happening under President Joe Biden’s watch. On Monday, the United States Agency for International Development, or...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Shell endorsement of Democratic bill exposes growing GOP-big business rift

Republican congressional leadership is fuming over a recent move by BP and Shell to endorse Democrats' healthcare and clean energy legislation — just the latest strain in relations between big business and the GOP. Republicans are in full-throated opposition to the legislation brokered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland a day after the Justice Department's top official announced he personally approved the FBI raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. The Republican firebrand, who is a close ally of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Schiff threatens new salvo of oversight against Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Congress is ready to "responsibly discharge" its oversight responsibilities over classified documents that were kept at former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee released a statement expressing concerns about documents at Mar-a-Lago seized by the FBI after an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

'But his Mar-a-Lago!' and the revenge of Hillary Clinton

The first bit of public schadenfreude about former President Donald Trump’s deepening problems with federal documents seized from his Florida home came, predictably enough, from Hillary Clinton. Clinton tweeted out a merchandise link to encourage people to buy “But her emails!” hats and shirts (not to make a buck,...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Pelosi calls on GOP to back off hostile FBI rhetoric

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Republicans to rein in their attacks against the FBI following the Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Pelosi said during a press conference Friday that GOP criticisms of the FBI have heightened the threat of violence against the agency as it investigates whether the former president mishandled classified documents. Republicans have accused the Biden administration of politicizing the FBI to target a potential 2024 rival.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
POTUS
The Associated Press

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, has baselessly claimed the mathematical counting was off and has continued to attack Lombardo. Lombardo to this point hasn’t addressed Gilbert directly, who requested a statewide recount of the results and later filed a lawsuit that was thrown out last week. He didn’t say Gilbert’s name on Saturday either, but acknowledged “we haven’t come together” since the primary. “No matter who you voted for, we’ve got to get past that,” he said. At the 7th annual Basque Fry, Republican heavyweights were eager to unite against incumbent Democrats at what has become a yearly tradition held in rural Douglas County. The event, which includes live music, an inflatable rodeo ride and Basque cuisine, is modeled after Adam Laxalt’s grandfather and former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt’s cookouts. The elder Laxalt was the son of Basque immigrants, and Adam now hosts the event with the Morning in Nevada PAC.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas poll: Democrats' losses among Hispanics are only just beginning

It's nothing new anymore to point out that Hispanics in Texas are in the middle of a political realignment. Rep. Mayra Flores's (R-TX) special election victory in South Texas this summer established this phenomenon as something quite real. But now, we have some polling data specifically for Texas Hispanics from which we can judge the size and scope of Democrats' problems. The short version is that they're already in big trouble, but there's a lot more room for their situation to get worse in the coming months and years.
TEXAS STATE

