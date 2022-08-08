Read full article on original website
8 Events for the Final Weekend of Summer Vacation in Twin Falls
School starts next week for many in the area, and this weekend marks the final weekend of summer vacation for all those children. Summer has flown by and soon the weather will begin to cool off, we hope. This is one final weekend to enjoy summer 2022 before it is too late. Just like there has been all summer, this weekend will be packed full of events to enjoy the closing days, as well as to help you get prepared before school begins. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
Explore Two-Million-Year-Old, 300′ Deep Crater West Of Twin Falls
For enthusiasts of Idaho history and the outdoors, there is a volcanic crater located just over an hour's drive west of Twin Falls where visitors can hike down into it and even handle volcanic rocks that cooled more than two million years ago. Crater Rings is a natural landmark that...
8 Ways to Spend the Final Full Week of Summer in the Magic Valley
It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
Find Your Next Best Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a clear shelter event where you can adopt your next best friend for free. And there are so many to choose from there is no doubt you will find your next best friend. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Clear The Shelter Event. The...
Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home
The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
Car Enthusiasts Need To Head To Jerome For A Huge Car Show And Party
Joe Mama's Car Show in Jerome is a huge party for car enthusiasts, families, people who enjoy food, and so much more. Even if you aren't a huge fanatic about cars, there are plenty of things for everyone else to do. Joe Mama's Car Show is a must-attend event. Joe...
Its Never Too Early To Get Excited About Twin Falls Oktoberfest Coming Soon
Oktoberfest is going to be here before you know it and we are just a little excited about it. Oktoberfest is one of those events I look forward to every year because there is so much to it. It is a giant party in Downtown Twin Falls. Oktoberfest In Downtown...
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Twin Falls Council Chips in for Foot Bridge Across Snake River
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
9 Restaurants In Twin Falls That Opened In 2022 And Making Waves
2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list. Nara Ramen And Sushi. The new ramen and sushi place...
Sen. Risch Names Rudy’s Idaho Business of the Month
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Kimberly Boil Order Lifted
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Kimberly has lifted a boil order for some municipal water users. The city said after tests of the water system in the impacted areas it is now safe to drink and cook with tap water. On Monday crews conducted a scheduled shutdown of the water system in parts of the community which required residents to boil their water after the system was restored. People living between Center Street to the tracks and Oak to Ash Streets can use their tap water as usual.
Bear Activity Closes Disbursed Camping North of Ketchum
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Forest officials have closed off disbursed camping north of Ketchum due to increased bear activity. The Sawtooth National Forest-Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) made the announcement Thursday afternoon of the closure of disbursed, or non-designated, camping in the North Fork Road area six miles north of the resort community of Ketchum as black bears continue to seek out food. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that either a single or multiple bears have gone into campsites, entered tents, and even hard-sided campers in search for food. Conservation officers will attempt to catch the bear or bears responsible by setting a trap.
Boundless Star Gazing & Stellar Kayaking 80 Mi From Twin Falls
When it comes to camping and kayaking, I don't like visiting the same spots over and over again all summer long. One park that's about a 90-minute drive west of Twin Falls has everything I look for in a weekend away. If it's kayaking, hiking, and a big, open sky...
