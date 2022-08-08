Read full article on original website
Escambia County deputies searching for missing woman last seen Aug. 11
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help Saturday afternoon with locating a missing and endangered woman last seen Thursday evening in Pensacola. According to deputies, 30-year-old Deborah Leigh Troyer was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on the 1200-block of Greenbrier Blvd. Deputies say Troyer is 5'5,...
Okaloosa County deputies investigating garden shop robbery
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A garden shop and nursery in Shalimar was robbed over the weekend, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the Wildwood Garden Shoppe and Nursery was robbed twice in the past two weeks -- the first on July 25 and once again on Aug. 7.
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
Deputies: Five-time convicted felon from Cantonment arrested in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit arrested a man Friday who had an active warrant out for his arrest in Escambia County. Mako Pert, 35, of Cantonment is charged with fleeing/eluding from law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup truck with a Georgia license tag backed into a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. According to...
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
Destin man held on $1.1M bond for attempted bank robbery
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man has been arrested Thursday in connection to an attempted bank robbery that took place at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Okaloosa County Monday. Kirk Losey, 45, is charged with attempted bank robbery and failure to register as a sex offender. The sheriff's office...
Okaloosa County school bus carrying 27 children crashes on Kittrell Lane
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County School bus carrying 27 children crashed after failing to maintain a single lane Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place on Kittrell Lane and Eden Square at around 9:20 a.m. The 60-year-old school bus driver failed to maintain a...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed up at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the...
Vigil held for Pensacola man missing for nearly 3 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A vigil was held Friday night for a Pensacola man who's been missing for almost three years. Earnest Finklea was reported missing back in October 2019 after he hadn't been seen for nine days. Finklea's family says to this day there are no leads in the case.
New photo of attempted bank robber released
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
1 killed after rear-ending semi truck: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead after rear-ending a semi-trailer truck traveling eastbound on Interstate I-10 early Friday morning, according to a release from the FHP. According to a release, a Nissan 350Z was driving eastbound near mile marker 33, while the semi trailer was traveling […]
Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street. The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
Deputies: Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport employee charged for stealing luggage
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Mary Esther man was arrested Wednesday after Okaloosa County deputies say he stole luggage from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, who also worked there as an employee. 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca, an airline subcontractor, is charged with two counts of grand theft. According to Okaloosa...
Report: Crestview man killed after his car collides into tractor trailer on I-10
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man in Santa Rosa County early Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man from Crestview was traveling eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 33 when he collided with the rear of a tractor trailer driving in front of him at approximately 1:49 a.m.
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
