Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing woman last seen Aug. 11

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help Saturday afternoon with locating a missing and endangered woman last seen Thursday evening in Pensacola. According to deputies, 30-year-old Deborah Leigh Troyer was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on the 1200-block of Greenbrier Blvd. Deputies say Troyer is 5'5,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies investigating garden shop robbery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A garden shop and nursery in Shalimar was robbed over the weekend, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the Wildwood Garden Shoppe and Nursery was robbed twice in the past two weeks -- the first on July 25 and once again on Aug. 7.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Destin man held on $1.1M bond for attempted bank robbery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man has been arrested Thursday in connection to an attempted bank robbery that took place at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Okaloosa County Monday. Kirk Losey, 45, is charged with attempted bank robbery and failure to register as a sex offender. The sheriff's office...
DESTIN, FL
#Amber Dawn#Violent Crime
WEAR

UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed up at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Vigil held for Pensacola man missing for nearly 3 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A vigil was held Friday night for a Pensacola man who's been missing for almost three years. Earnest Finklea was reported missing back in October 2019 after he hadn't been seen for nine days. Finklea's family says to this day there are no leads in the case.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

New photo of attempted bank robber released

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

1 killed after rear-ending semi truck: Florida Highway Patrol

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead after rear-ending a semi-trailer truck traveling eastbound on Interstate I-10 early Friday morning, according to a release from the FHP. According to a release, a Nissan 350Z was driving eastbound near mile marker 33, while the semi trailer was traveling […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MOBILE, AL

