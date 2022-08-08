Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
National Night Out brings King City families and first responders together
KING CITY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
High-speed chase comes to an end in North County
Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 10, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:04 a.m. Violation of probation on S Third St. 1:39 p.m. APS Referral on Cambridge Av. 6:58 p.m. Matter of Record on Bedford Av. 10:57 p.m. Out of county misdemeanor warrant on S San Lorenzo Av. July 27. 12:27 a.m. Child...
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8
On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
kingcityrustler.com
Local News
STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. A Start Smart driver education presentation is set to take place at the King City Highway Patrol Office at 6 p.m. on April 12. Blue Star Moms raise money for military care packages. STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. The local Blue Star Mothers...
Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
Death notices for Aug. 3-7
Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday,...
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrest in Salinas After Leading Police on a 90MPH Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
Photo of scene submitted by Monterey County Sherriff’s Facebook Page. Originally Published By Monterey County Sherriff’s Office Facebook Page:. “Deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle driving in the area of a Soledad, with the victim following. A deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling on northbound Highway 101 near Old Stage Road.
Salinas Police investigating threats made towards elementary school
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas elementray school received a potentially threatening letter in the mail that Salinas Police is now investigating, said the Salinas City Elementary School District. The letter describing a "potentially threatening incident" was received on Monday by Kammann Elementary School, said the school district. "SCESD is focused on providing a positive learning The post Salinas Police investigating threats made towards elementary school appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County Free Libraries to establish Student Success Centers
SALINAS VALLEY — For some students in the Monterey County Free Libraries (MCFL) service area, including the Salinas Valley, gaining access to school supplies may be simple, but for many, it is not. MCFL’s service area covers a stretch of about 130 miles, from Pajaro in the north near...
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles
Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
KSBW.com
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
montereycountyweekly.com
Fellow inmate is suspected in the killing of a man in Salinas Valley State Prison.
A prisoner was allegedly attacked and killed by a younger inmate inside of Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials who are investigating the Wednesday, Aug. 3 death as a homicide. Officers were summoned at 8am on Wednesday morning to an...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Jail inmates on a hunger strike
SALINAS, Calif. — As inmates inside the Monterey County Jail hit their one-week mark of a hunger strike over living conditions, their loved ones gathered outside the facility to protest Monday. About 30 protesters were in attendance. Protestors and inmates spoke to Action News 8 on the condition of...
Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Gang member on parole reportedly found with unlawfully possessed guns
Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “So, if you’re a gang member, a felon, and wanted by parole you can count on VSTF finding you. Hector Guerrero Jr (28) had to find this out the hard way. VSTF contacted him in the Dennys parking lot off...
