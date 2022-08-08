ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Cook Earns GOP, Conservative Nominations for State Supreme Court

Yates County Judge Jason Cook has been formally designated to appear on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines in this year’s election for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. Judge Cook unanimously won these designations at separate Republican Party and Conservative Party Judicial Nominating Conventions with Delegates in attendance from Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates Counties (the eight counties that comprise the 7th Judicial District).
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sen. Schumer Talks CHIPS at Friday Stop in Corning

A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Councilor Giannettino Talks HABs on Owasco Lake

Thursday’s saw the first harmful algal bloom of the Summer reported on Owasco Lake. In a Friday interview with WAUB, Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said thanks to cooperation between Cayuga County, Auburn, and the Town of Owasco, crews are able to keep drinking water safe. He adds the...
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality

New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

1st Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Onondaga County

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Onondaga County. The Onondaga County Health Department reports that a resident was found to have tested positive for the virus Tuesday night. The person is currently in isolation. The health department has used contact tracing to notify those who may have had contact with the patient.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Couple who hosted party that sparked RFD lawsuit and condemnation “surprised and disappointed about the allegations”

We are hearing from Dr. Nicholas and Mary Nicosia, the homeowners who threw the party that has sparked a lawsuit by a city firefighter and condemnation across our community. “My wife Mary and I were surprised and disappointed about the allegations that have been made against us, and by the responses being posted on social media,” Dr. Nicosia wrote.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

No HABs on Canandaigua Lake

Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Seward House has New Director of Collections & Exhibitions

One local museum has a new Director of Collections & Exhibitions. Emma Dailey has joined the staff of the Seward House Museum in Auburn this week. In a Facebook post, Dailey said she looks forward to making the house’s collection accessible for online viewing as well as working to create new exhibits.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Cornell AgriTech Hosting Open House Saturday

An open house to celebrate 140 years of expertise for farmers and food producers at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva is set for Saturday. The former New York State Agricultural Experiment Station campus opened in 1882 covering 130 acres. Today, there is a 900-acre research farm, laboratory space, and over 300 employees as well as faculty members, graduate students, and postdoctoral associates.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

152nd COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Another Cayuga County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The county health department’s weekly update, released Wednesday, confirmed the death of a woman in her seventies after testing positive for the virus making this Cayuga County’s 152nd COVID death. Currently 12 persons are hospitalized with the...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
ROCHESTER, NY
