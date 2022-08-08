A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.

