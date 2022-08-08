Read full article on original website
Rwanda, DR Congo Leaders to Begin Talks to End Regional Tensions
Kigali, Rwanda — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to begin talks to ease the tension over fighting in eastern Congo. Blinken, speaking in Rwanda Thursday, said he also raised human rights concerns and the detention of U.S. permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina.
Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa
U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken visited Rwanda on Thursday, the third and final leg of an Africa tour. At each stop, Blinken stressed that the United States is is not trying to dictate with whom African nations should form alliances. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Swiss Mountain Pass Ice to Melt Completely Within Weeks
GENEVA — The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass for centuries will have melted away completely within a few weeks, a ski resort said Thursday. Following a dry winter, the summer heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers, which have been melting at an accelerated rate.
Devotees Pull Chariot in India to Mark Hindu Festival
A huge crowd of devotees flocked to a Hindu temple in India's southern Madurai city August 12, 2022, to take part in a chariot festival that was held after a two-year gap, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)
Tourism Rebound is Bright Spot in Struggling Kashmir Economy
SRINAGAR, India-administered Kashmir — Tourists are returning to the Kashmir Valley in record numbers, three years after the massive security lockdown that accompanied the revocation by New Delhi of the region’s special status. But other sectors of the economy still are struggling, and security remains a concern. The...
North American Experts Help Revive Endangered Australian Indigenous Languages
SYDNEY — Native American language experts have been in Central Australia to try to save Indigenous languages from extinction. Only around 20 people speak Pertame Southern Arrernte, which originated near the city of Alice Springs in Central Australia. Government policies had tried to eradicate Indigenous languages until the 1970s.
Sri Lanka's Ousted President Arrives in Thailand for Temporary Stay
Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he seeks temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok's Don Muang airport on a chartered flight from Singapore...
HRW Accuses Cameroon Military of Killing, Looting, Torture and Torching Homes
Human Rights Watch (HTW) says Cameroon's military executed at least 10 people while fighting rebels this year in the country's troubled western regions. The rights group says troops committed other abuses, including forced disappearances, burning homes and destroying health facilities. In its report, Human Rights Watch said between April 24...
Liberia Reforms Discriminatory Gender Nationality Law
The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, praised Liberia for removing gender discrimination from its nationality law, granting women the same right as men to pass their nationality to their children. With the stroke of a pen, Liberian President George Weah amended the country’s Aliens and Nationality Law on August 5, removing...
India, Oman Hold Joint Military Exercises
India held joint military drills with Oman using helicopter and smoke-emitting tanks in the country's desert state of Rajasthan on Friday. (Reuters)
Study: Coronaviruses Infect 66,000 Yearly in Southeast Asia
A new study suggests that SARS-related coronaviruses similar to COVID-19 infect about 66,000 people each year in Southeast Asia. The study also found that nearly 500 million people live near environments where bat carriers of the coronaviruses are found. Scientists involved in the research say bats often carry viruses in the same family as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
