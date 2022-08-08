ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven gas station for help, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas - A woman was shot several times near a gas station on Saturday in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. According to deputies, an unknown suspect shot multiple rounds through the passenger-side window of the woman's car. The woman told deputies "someone tried to kill her," but didn't...
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack

A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
Houston murder suspect was out on felony bond when he shot a Texas man during an argument: police

A murder suspect has been charged with fatally shooting a Texas man who approached him about breaking into his car – all while he was out on felony bond. Jerel R. Banks, 21, is suspected of murder and tampering with evidence related to a southwest Houston shooting that killed Blake Deion Davenport on June 30, the Houston Police Department said Wednesday.
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
