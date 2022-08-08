Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wearing bulletproof vest, driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading officers on chase in west Houston, HPD says
A suspect who drove a reported stolen vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest is arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, an officer with HPD’s Westside unit spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven gas station for help, deputies say
HOUSTON, Texas - A woman was shot several times near a gas station on Saturday in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. According to deputies, an unknown suspect shot multiple rounds through the passenger-side window of the woman's car. The woman told deputies "someone tried to kill her," but didn't...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Bomb squad cleared after responding to scene at retail store in north Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
iheart.com
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack
A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan after the robbery.
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
fox40jackson.com
Houston murder suspect was out on felony bond when he shot a Texas man during an argument: police
A murder suspect has been charged with fatally shooting a Texas man who approached him about breaking into his car – all while he was out on felony bond. Jerel R. Banks, 21, is suspected of murder and tampering with evidence related to a southwest Houston shooting that killed Blake Deion Davenport on June 30, the Houston Police Department said Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
Man killed while protecting pregnant girlfriend survived shooting just 1 year ago, his mom says
"He assured me they would find the people. But that doesn't reassure me." We're also learning that he had already survived a shooting a year ago, only to be killed.
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Family of Houston man killed in crash with police weighing options after officer’s acquittal
The children of Walter Cooper, the 71-year-old man who was struck and killed by a former Houston Police Department officer as he sped through the Trinity Gardens area in November 2020, said they are not giving up their quest for justice even after the officer was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for his role in the deadly crash.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Comments / 2