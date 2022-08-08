ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
wpde.com

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver in a fatal Little River crash Thursday night has been identified. Jason Stocks, 51, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 near Cemetery Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Willard said he died of traumatic injuries when...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Woman to Be Charged in Florence Crash that Killed Motorcyclist, Paramedic

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says charges are coming to the driver that crashed and killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist. 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid waiting in backed up traffic near the scene of an accident on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Tuesday. Dashcam footage shows William’s car swerve between two first responder vehicles, hit and kill paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Two other officers were hit as were multiple vehicles. Sheriff TJ Joye says the massive crime scene is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed against the driver as early as next week.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Little River man dies in crash after hitting tree

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a crash Thursday night. Jason Stocks, 51, has died, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Highway 111 in Little River. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Stocks ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little River, SC
Accidents
Little River, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
City
Little River, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash. According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WSPA 7News

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One dead after two people shot in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy