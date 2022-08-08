Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver in a fatal Little River crash Thursday night has been identified. Jason Stocks, 51, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 near Cemetery Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Willard said he died of traumatic injuries when...
One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
wfxb.com
Woman to Be Charged in Florence Crash that Killed Motorcyclist, Paramedic
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says charges are coming to the driver that crashed and killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist. 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid waiting in backed up traffic near the scene of an accident on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Tuesday. Dashcam footage shows William’s car swerve between two first responder vehicles, hit and kill paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Two other officers were hit as were multiple vehicles. Sheriff TJ Joye says the massive crime scene is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed against the driver as early as next week.
Little River man dies in crash after hitting tree
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a crash Thursday night. Jason Stocks, 51, has died, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Highway 111 in Little River. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Stocks ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash. According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.
WMBF
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 in Florence County had most southbound lanes closed for several hours. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164. West Florence Fire-Rescue...
wpde.com
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
One dead after two people shot in Robeson County
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
wpde.com
Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach
The 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a stray beach umbrella.
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WJCL
Coroner: 63-year-old woman impaled, killed by umbrella on South Carolina beach
A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina, according to a coroner. Myrtle Beach Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was struck and impaled by the umbrella and taken to...
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
