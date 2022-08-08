ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRTV

Former Indiana DCS case worker gets 3 years of probation

By Kara Kenney
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn3cp_0h9IcDoJ00

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A former Indiana Department of Child Services family case manager in Bartholomew County will serve three years of probation and must pay $1,741 in restitution after pleading guilty to several criminal charges.

Elizabeth Funk pleaded guilty to ghost employment, a felony, official misconduct, also a felony, as well obstruction of a child abuse assessment, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors alleged Funk documented she had face-to-face interviews with caregivers as part of child abuse and neglect evaluations that never took place.

Funk worked for the Bartholomew County DCS office in Columbus.

She was employed with DCS from May 2019 until the Department of Child Services terminated her on Jan. 29, 2020.

After her termination, DCS referred the case to the Indiana Office of Inspector General which launched an investigation.

The inspector general reviewed Funk’s smartphone and laptop, and conducted interviews with DCS employees and caregivers on Funk’s caseload.

In one example, Funk was assigned to investigate an allegation that a child identified as L.C. was a victim of neglect.

Funk substantiated the allegations of neglect and requested the child’s parents engage in an Informal Adjustment (IA), or written agreement stating what the parents must do to keep their child safe, court documents allege.

L.C.’s mother contacted DCS regarding inaccurate information Funk noted in the IA, including conversations with the child’s grandparents that never occurred, according to court documents.

The grandparents signed a statement affirming they did not have a face-to-face meeting with Funk on Jan. 6, 2020, even though Funk’s records reflected they did meet, court documents say.

“In total, Funk was paid for approximately 140 minutes of state working hours when she was not engaged to work on this case,” court documents say.

Documents filed by prosecutors outline similar allegations involving three other children.

In another case, Funk submitted a $16.86 travel voucher claiming travel from her DCS office in Columbus to Creekside Elementary School in Franklin and return.

However, school visitation records show Funk did not visit the school during the entire 2019-20 school year.

Prosecutors allege she falsely claimed travel expenditure for a trip she did not make and charged Funk with theft.

The Office of Inspector General interviewed Funk, who replied she had no clients in Franklin, court records allege.

Funk also told the Office of Inspector General that she had a heavy caseload during that time and it was not uncommon to be under pressure from DCS supervisors to close cases.

WRTV Investigates found out about the case while looking through reports on the Office of Inspector General’s website .

Funk’s attorney Alex Zimmerman said his client had no comment.

A spokesperson for Indiana DCS declined to comment as well.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop |
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Comments / 21

Melissa Morris-Shaw
5d ago

I agree totally about Indiana DCS they had individuals may not all be inept but the majority are and take kids that should not be and leave or return ones that should not have been.

Reply
13
Barb Richardson
5d ago

This is a good start although she should have been made to go to prison away from her family and scared like those babies were. The whole system is corrupt as it can be. I witnessed and documented everything a friend of mine went through with her son here in WASASH COUNTY , everything from falsifying medical records that had his Mom not stayed on top of every move they made could have strongly jeopardized his heath ...he had a genetic disorder and the mental torment and narcissistic abuse the couselor uses is definetely criminal. God bless these innocent babies who are stripped from their parents for no other reason than the state of Indiana gets their disability checks

Reply
10
Street Glide
4d ago

A slap on the wrist????? Wow ..How about jail time as a complete deterrent to these State employees who continue to fleece the taxpayer..

Reply
6
Related
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook. Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcs#School Voucher
wbiw.com

Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday

PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
PAOLI, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
MITCHELL, IN
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy