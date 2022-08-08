ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Dining With Dockery: Hurricane Juel’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another Dining with Dockery?. Andrew heads to Hurricane Jules up in Little River for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Hurricane Juel’s offers everything you are looking for when it comes to seafood plus sushi options. In...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coast Guard rescues man from capsized watercraft off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a call from a good Samaritan, a 68-year-old man was rescued from a capsized watercraft Thursday by a Georgetown Coast Guard crew. A good Samaritan called a Coast Guard Station Georgetown watchstander at 6:08 p.m., after spotting a vessel capsized and a man in the water wearing a life jacket.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will the remaining showers and storms off shore and finally usher in much more comfortable weather for the weekend. A cold front will continue to drop through the area and eventually off shore overnight. The front will push any left over rain out into the Atlantic and open the door for slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend.
