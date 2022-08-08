Read full article on original website
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another Dining with Dockery?. Andrew heads to Hurricane Jules up in Little River for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Hurricane Juel’s offers everything you are looking for when it comes to seafood plus sushi options. In...
WMBF
Surfside Beach extends mobility mats at popular beach access to help wheelchairs, walkers
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach announced the extension of their mobility mats at the popular 3rd Ave. N beach access pathway. The Mobi-Mat RecPath was installed in July as a way to assist people with mobility issues to access the beach. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport moves closer to completion of parking lot projects
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Myrtle Beach International Airport moves through Its peak season, the airport is continuing to work on improving its overall experience. Last year, MYR started development on the ready return lot for rental cars as demand for rentals increased. The development was divided into...
WMBF
Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant looking to satisfy your seafood appetite
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant is a historical staple on the waterfront in Little River. From their popular big fish sandwich to their stuffed flounder, they have just about anything to satisfy seafood lovers. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this Grand Strand...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
WMBF
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
WMBF
Coast Guard rescues man from capsized watercraft off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a call from a good Samaritan, a 68-year-old man was rescued from a capsized watercraft Thursday by a Georgetown Coast Guard crew. A good Samaritan called a Coast Guard Station Georgetown watchstander at 6:08 p.m., after spotting a vessel capsized and a man in the water wearing a life jacket.
WMBF
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
WMBF
‘It’s a shame’: Vandals cause $4,000 worth of damage at Clear Pond amenities center in Carolina Foreset area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
WMBF
New Myrtle Beach Chamber director looking to help local, minority-owned businesses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New plans to help minority-owned businesses are on their way to the Grand Strand. Those plans now revolve around Danette Patton, the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Patton said she’s going through a series of...
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
WMBF
CNB Kickoff Classic jump starts high school football season in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the start of the high school football season just under a week away, teams in Horry County got the chance to make some last-minute adjustments at Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic. The longtime jamboree made its return to Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium, much to the...
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend on the way
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will the remaining showers and storms off shore and finally usher in much more comfortable weather for the weekend. A cold front will continue to drop through the area and eventually off shore overnight. The front will push any left over rain out into the Atlantic and open the door for slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend.
WMBF
‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The community heard the call for help when Horry County Animal Care Center announced on Tuesday it was overcapacity. The HCACC announced that 55 animals found their forever homes on Wednesday. It was revealed earlier this week that the animal care center was over...
