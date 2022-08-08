ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WHIO Radio is the exclusive home of Cleveland Browns Football on the radio in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Radio Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUPj6_0h9Ibkhx00
Atlanta Falcons v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won 28 to 16. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2022 Season of Cleveland Browns Football is almost here!

EVERY Browns game during the 2022 season will be broadcast on 1290 AM and 95.7 WHIO

Fans can listen to additional Browns programming throughout the week on WHIO Radio:

  • The Cleveland Browns Preview Show gets you ready for this week’s game and airs every Saturday night at 10 p.m.
  • The Kevin Stefanski Show gives you insights straight from the head coach every Saturday night at 11 p.m.
  • Pregame coverage from The Browns Radio Network starts 2 hours before kickoff on WHIO Radio.

The Cleveland Browns 2022 Schedule

Preseason Schedule

  • Week 1 - Friday, August 12th at 7 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 2 - Sunday, August 21st at 1 PM vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 3 - Saturday, August 27th at 7 PM vs. Chicago Bears

Regular Season Schedule

  • Week 1 - Sunday, September 11th at 1 p.m. at Carolina Panthers
  • Week 2 - Sunday, September 18th at 1 PM vs New York Jets
  • Week 3 - Thursday, September 22nd at 8:25 PM vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 4 - Sunday, October 2nd at 1 PM at Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 5 - Sunday, October 9th at 1 PM vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 6 - Sunday, October 16th at 1 PM vs. New England Patriots
  • Week 7 - Sunday, October 23rd at 1 PM at Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 8 - Monday, October 31st at 8:15 PM vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 9 - Bye Week - No Game
  • Week 10 - Sunday, November 13th at 1:00 PM at Miami Dolphins
  • Week 11 - Sunday, November 20th at 1:00 PM at Buffalo Bills
  • Week 12 - Sunday, November 27th at 1 PM vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 13 - Sunday, December 4th at 1 PM at Houston Texans
  • Week 14 - Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 PM at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 15 - TBA - vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 16 - Saturday, December 24th at 1 PM vs. New Orleans Saints
  • Week 17 - Monday, January 1st at 1 PM at Washington Commanders
  • Week 18 -TBA at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Note: Due to NFL restrictions we are not allowed to stream Browns games on WHIO.com, or the WHIO News App. During games, you will hear regularly scheduled programming on the station’s digital streams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Dayton, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Dolphins#Panthers#Steelers#American Football#Nfl#Cleveland Browns Football#The Browns Radio Network#Philadelphia Eagles Week#New York Jets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy