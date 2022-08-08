WHIO Radio is the exclusive home of Cleveland Browns Football on the radio in the Miami Valley
The 2022 Season of Cleveland Browns Football is almost here!
EVERY Browns game during the 2022 season will be broadcast on 1290 AM and 95.7 WHIO
Fans can listen to additional Browns programming throughout the week on WHIO Radio:
- The Cleveland Browns Preview Show gets you ready for this week’s game and airs every Saturday night at 10 p.m.
- The Kevin Stefanski Show gives you insights straight from the head coach every Saturday night at 11 p.m.
- Pregame coverage from The Browns Radio Network starts 2 hours before kickoff on WHIO Radio.
The Cleveland Browns 2022 Schedule
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1 - Friday, August 12th at 7 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 2 - Sunday, August 21st at 1 PM vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 3 - Saturday, August 27th at 7 PM vs. Chicago Bears
Regular Season Schedule
- Week 1 - Sunday, September 11th at 1 p.m. at Carolina Panthers
- Week 2 - Sunday, September 18th at 1 PM vs New York Jets
- Week 3 - Thursday, September 22nd at 8:25 PM vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 4 - Sunday, October 2nd at 1 PM at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 5 - Sunday, October 9th at 1 PM vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 6 - Sunday, October 16th at 1 PM vs. New England Patriots
- Week 7 - Sunday, October 23rd at 1 PM at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 8 - Monday, October 31st at 8:15 PM vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 9 - Bye Week - No Game
- Week 10 - Sunday, November 13th at 1:00 PM at Miami Dolphins
- Week 11 - Sunday, November 20th at 1:00 PM at Buffalo Bills
- Week 12 - Sunday, November 27th at 1 PM vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13 - Sunday, December 4th at 1 PM at Houston Texans
- Week 14 - Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 PM at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 15 - TBA - vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 16 - Saturday, December 24th at 1 PM vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 17 - Monday, January 1st at 1 PM at Washington Commanders
- Week 18 -TBA at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Note: Due to NFL restrictions we are not allowed to stream Browns games on WHIO.com, or the WHIO News App. During games, you will hear regularly scheduled programming on the station’s digital streams.
