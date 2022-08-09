ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Rub0_0h9IbWIf00

WEBSTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — The #1 cultural festival in the country (according to USA Today) will be in Rochester next Saturday, August 13.

The Water Lantern Festival invites attendees to North Ponds Park at 750 Holt Road to decorate their own lanterns, which will be lit with an LED candle and floated out over the water that evening.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.

“As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water,” representatives with the festival wrote. “Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection.”

Tickets are $25 until August 10. From August 10 until August 12, “late” tickets are available for $45. Day-of tickets are available for $55. They can be purchased online.

Ticket cost includes a wristband for entry into the festival area, a floating lantern kit and LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, and covers the cost of lantern retrieval and water cleanup.

“This Water Lantern Festival creates a beautiful and unique way to share your hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” said the Water Lantern Festival event director Nate Sorensen. “It’s a night that you will never forget.”

According to Brittanica , Lantern Festivals originated in China, and may stretch back as far as the Han Dynasty.

Webster’s Water Lantern Festival is one of several festivals put on by the organization., from San Jose, California to Tampa, Florida. Their team has produced hundreds of events around the world, partnering with local business vendors and organizations.

According to their website, the Water Lantern Festival hopes to schedule evenings for the following cities in New York:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Landmark Society to host ‘inside’ downtown tour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovers of the “great indoors” can rejoice: The Landmark Society will host some of the best indoors spaces in downtown Rochester. The 19th annual tour will take place Friday, September 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start are $29 and can be found here, and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wickham farms sunflower festival and corn maze returns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday marks the start of the 6th annual “Sunflower Spectacular” at Wickham Farms, a festival that includes tours of the farm’s 10-acre sunflower field and a corn maze. This year, the festival in Penfield also celebrates the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, which...
PENFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
City
Webster, NY
City
Florida, NY
Webster, NY
Society
Webster, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Festival#Long Island#Water Lantern#Localevent#Local Life#Lantern Festivals
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN

The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy