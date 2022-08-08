Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
klin.com
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
kfornow.com
LPD’s Narcotics Unit Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–Two people were arrested late Wednesday night, after arrangements were made by the Lincoln Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to meet them for a drug deal at a north Lincoln hotel, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers met up with...
klin.com
Missing Inmate Arrested By Lincoln Police
An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by Lincoln Police. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on August 10 on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked out of CCC-O on June...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
klkntv.com
Investigators seize over 1 pound of meth during sting operation, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Investigators seized over 1 pound of meth during a sting operation in north Lincoln, police say. As part of a narcotics investigation, authorities scheduled a meetup to buy drugs from Dacia Leytham, 30, at the Red Roof Inn near 27th and Superior Streets. When investigators...
WOWT
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
KETV.com
News Channel Nebraska
Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases
BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
klin.com
Spray Paint Vehicle Vandalism Continues, 3 Cases Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating three more cases of vehicles being vandalized by by spray paint. Police were called to the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr and the 1400 block of North 63rd during the afternoon hours. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $650. It is likely the vandalisms happened during the afternoon hours.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police officer injured by reckless motorcycle driver
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police officer is injured after a motorcyclist knocked him down on the sidewalk. Lincoln Police say around 12:30 Thursday morning, officers spotted a green, "racing style motorcycle" with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been seen on multiple occasions driving, "extremely recklessly" through the downtown area. Police say the motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial mall, and driving up onto the west side sidewalk of Centennial Mall Park between P and Q streets.
klkntv.com
State patrol K9 sniffs out 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – State troopers seized over 100 pounds of marijuana after a K9 sniffed them out in a vehicle near Grand Island on Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
WOWT
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Deontae Rush. Rush is accused of killing a Lincoln man over an attempted drug theft last year. The trial was initially delayed twice and was set to resume on Monday at the earliest after the judge tested positive for COVID-19.
News Channel Nebraska
Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
