Three native Utah flowers for fall gardening
Fall is an underrated season for flower gardening. Plants adjust better when they're not blooming, and winter precipitation helps them get established. State of play: That means now is a good time to start thinking about landscape plants. Why it matters: Replacing grass with drought-tolerant plants is an important step...
Virginia's Lake Anna ranked top U.S. city to buy vacation home
Under-the-radar Lake Anna, the third-largest lake in Virginia, is the top place in the country to buy a second home, according to Vacasa, a vacation rental management company. Vacasa ranked cities based on their ROI, or return on investment. In Lake Anna, the median sale price is $435,000 and the average annual gross rental revenue over the last 12 months came in at $81,293. That’s a 12% ROI. Why it matters: The vacation community is only two-ish hours away and less packed than its Maryland rival for D.C’s lake crowd, Deep Creek.Details: Lake Anna has two sides – one is warm because Dominion...
Hains Point pool fight between D.C., architect
D.C. has been locked in a behind-the-scenes legal battle with an architect over the renovation of the pool at Hains Point — leaving it without any timeline for reopening. Why it matters: This makes six summers that the Olympic-sized pool — a popular destination for swim teams — has been shuttered.
Arizona filling gaps in U.S.-Mexico border wall without federal permission
Arizona has begun stacking shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma after Gov. Doug Ducey (R) issued an executive order Friday directing the state to immediately fill remaining gaps. Why it matters: Ducey says the Biden administration has repeatedly ignored the crisis caused...
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $310K
This week's hot homes collection includes a Longfellow Tudor and a cozy Mac-Groveland bungalow.4625 Grand Ave. S. - $310,000Why we love it: Conveniently located near Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek, this updated bungalow features a stylish remodeled kitchen.Location: Tangletown (Minneapolis)Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 947 square feetListed by: Susie and Elizabeth Williamson at Keller Williams Integrity RealtyFeatures: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, new electrical, walk-up attic. Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group2822 Grand St. N.E. - $319,900Why we...
Idaho bans abortion at 6 weeks, trigger law to take effect
The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday allowed a six-week abortion ban to take effect and refused to block the state's trigger ban, which is set to take effect on Aug. 25. Driving the news: Abortion providers sued state officials in June, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, arguing that the law was "constitutionally vague" and therefore should be "invalidated and declared unconstitutional."
Ghost gun parts maker barred from selling to D.C. residents
In a landmark ruling, Washington, D.C. won a permanent injunction Wednesday against Polymer80 after a judge ruled the company was illegally selling ghost gun parts in the city and falsely telling consumers it was legal. Driving the news: Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns in the U.S.,...
Iowa State Fair: The actual tips and tricks you need
Ah, the Iowa State Fair. Our state's biggest event of the year.So influential, we plan our school start dates around it. So notorious, squirting butter grease once graced the New York Times.Whether you're a fair veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes a little planning and preparation to make it a more enjoyable time.Here are some tips from other Axios Des Moines readers on how to make the most out of your visit:"If your enthusiasm for the fair is greater than your stamina, rent a scooter. Great way to see the fair." — Pat Edington"Bring a cooling...
Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services
The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
Scoop: Man sues Starbucks in class action, claiming lack of gift card refunds
When a Boston man's Starbucks' gift card dipped below $5 this month and wanted a cash refund — but learned he couldn't — he didn't reload his card with more money. What's happening: In fact, Richard Spencer filed a class-action lawsuit against the Seattle-based coffee giant, alleging that Starbucks is ripping him off, and an untold number of other customers in multiple states by not offering refunds for balances on their coffee store gift cards.
Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies
The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture: Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
Chalk art and IgboFest: What to do in the Twin Cities
📸 Check out 3D chalk art at the Downtown Art Street Festival on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. Tip: The pieces make for cool photo ops. Free. 🔮 Dive into the multiverse this weekend at CONvergence, a Minneapolis convention for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and alternate realities. $75. 🇳🇬 Learn about Nigerian culture tomorrow at IgboFest in Brooklyn Park, a family-friendly festival celebrating the ethnic group native to Nigeria. Free.🎸 Nershfest music festival takes over Inbound Brewing this weekend, with an all-day lineup of live music and a night of silent disco. Free.🚶♀️Open Streets is back on Sunday. This month’s street festival shuts down 20-plus blocks of East Lake Street for an all-day, walk/bike/skate party. Free.
Election deniers under investigation for taking vote tabulators
The GOP candidate for attorney general is the subject of an ongoing state investigation into unauthorized access of vote tabulators. Driving the news: The Michigan Republican Party's presumptive nominee for attorney general, Matt DePerno, is one of nine people under investigation for engaging in a conspiracy to access equipment. The...
Nevada's biggest union is stumping on the economy for Dems
Nevada’s biggest workers' organization — the Culinary Union — says it's helping Democrats in the midterms by focusing on the economy and battling misconceptions about what's caused record inflation. Why it matters: The union, which represents 60,000 Nevada hotel staffers, bartenders and casino workers, is a political...
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Kansas to recount abortion vote ballots
Kansas said it will review all ballots after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month, so long as a woman who requested the recount foots the bill, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Melissa Leavitt asked Kansas election officials to recount the ballots after voters rejected an amendment...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs tax cut and school safety bills
Following the adjournment of the Arkansas Legislature's special session Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three historic bills into law. Two identical measures provide $400 million in tax relief to residents and one commits $50 million of the state's revenue surplus to making schools safer.The legislation is likely the last Hutchinson will sign as a term-limited governor. Driving the news: While inflation leveled off in July, it hasn't been this high since the 1980s, and U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch. Reducing income taxes will help Arkansans by putting more money in their pockets, Hutchinson said.Yes, and: Students are returning to...
Back to school, but not for all Texas teachers
Texas is in the midst of a teacher shortage that could get even worse this year.Driving the news: Classes resumed this week at some school districts, including Plano and Lewisville. Dallas ISD returns to school next week.State of play: School districts across North Texas have adopted new retention measures, including higher starting pay for newly hired teachers, bonuses for returning staff and higher minimum wages for employees.Yes, but: Our local schools are still hiring for teaching and staff positions.Dallas ISD has posted 82 full-time jobs on its website in the past week.Plano ISD's website shows dozens of job openings, from...
Political Pulse: Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper go all-in for Biden
Unlike a significant number of their Democratic colleagues, Colorado's two U.S. senators sound unequivocal in backing President Biden's re-election ambitions."If he runs, I think he'll beat Donald Trump again. … And I would support him in beating Donald Trump again," Sen. Michael Bennet said in response to a question from Axios."It's his decision if he wants to run for re-election, and I will support him every way I can," John Hickenlooper added.Why it matters: Backing your own party's first-term president is usually so automatic that no one would bother to ask, our colleagues write. But behind the scenes, there's a...
ACLU of Tennessee picks a new director
Nashville attorney Kathy Sinback will take the reins as the next executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, the organization announced yesterday.Sinback will replace longtime director Hedy Weinberg. Her first day is Sept. 6.Why it matters: The ACLU-TN is often at the forefront of legal work challenging state laws and advocating for marginalized groups.Between the lines: Sinback has served as the administrator of the Davidson County Juvenile Court since 2014.She previously worked as a public defender, and she represented Cyntoia Brown-Long, who got a life sentence for murder as a teenager.Sinback was a prominent force in Brown-Long's successful clemency fight. What she's saying: "The ACLU of Tennessee's work is more important than ever as we are faced with multiple attacks on our civil rights and civil liberties here in Tennessee and across our country," Sinback said in a statement.
