ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 10

Gypsy LeRain Holtmeyer-Young
5d ago

good. i don't wanna hear any free speech B.S. this is something to be taken very seriously.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12. According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marana, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Marana, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for her life following crash at 29th, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Swan Road in Tucson late Thursday, Aug. 11. The Tucson Police Department said investigators believe impairment played a role in the accident. A man was also injured in the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12. Esperanza Boulevard is closed from Los Olmos to Abrego Drive. The I-19 northbound ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mpd#The Marana Usd#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on Tucson’s southwest side left one woman dead Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road. Shortly after 4 a.m.,...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Ward 4 Update for August 2022

With school back in session, we are hearing reports from concerned citizens regarding speeding in school zones and increased traffic accidents. The Tucson Police Department does their best to patrol school zones and major intersections. It is the responsibility of each individual driver to follow traffic laws and obey speed limits. We encourage you to report all crimes to 911.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Milton Road closed because of crash on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash closed Milton Road on Tucson’s southwest side Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road. Milton Road was closed between...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt

GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near Casa Grande. Just after 1 a.m., Gila River police and DPS troopers were alerted to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near state Route 387. Soon after, a head-on collision happened in the same area.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy