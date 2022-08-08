Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Broncos starting linebacker Jonas Griffith injures elbow 40 seconds into preseason
A former undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, linebacker Jonas Griffith enters his third NFL season as the Denver
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0