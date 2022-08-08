Read full article on original website
BLACKPINK Deliver "Pink Venom" Pre-Single Posters
Continuing the celebration of their sixth anniversary this week, BLACKPINK has now delivered pre-single posters for “Pink Venom.” “Pink Venom is set to be the lead single off of the YG Entertainment K-Pop supergroup’s sophomore album, Born Pink, coming September 16. Delivering two sets of posters,...
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
M.I.A. Debuts New 'MATA' Single "Popular"
M.I.A. has shared “Popular,” the brand new single from her upcoming album MATA. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut features production from Diplo and Boaz van de Beats and arrives a few months after the MATA lead single “The One,” which the artist said she created when she “was in a really happy place.”
Beyoncé Drops Visual Teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL”
The rollout of Renaissance visuals is near as Beyoncé has released the official music video teaser for her track “I’M THAT GIRL.”. The new release is the first extended visual teaser dropped from the songstress’ seventh solo studio album. As “I’M THAT GIRL” is kicks off the album, it only makes sense that this is the first visual to come from the superstar. Dressed in a chrome molded bodice, Beyoncé is first seen in various clips at a home from answering the phone to cracking an egg before she walks into an empty/lounge.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Gucci-Tones Dress This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Gearing up for its Fall 2022 season releases, is preparing a take on the Air Force 1 Low centered around a Gucci-like mix of colors. The colorway set to arrive in the coming months features a familiar mix of dark green, red, off white and gold. This time around, the...
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
Phaidon Will Release an Updated Monograph on Ettore Sottsass
As the founder of the Memphis Milan movement, Ettore Sottsass believed that a designer should give equal importance to evoking the senses, as they do to functionality. Despite only operating from 1980 to 1987, Memphis has gained cult status amongst artists, designers and non-creatives alike — from the boxing ring bed once owned by the late-Karl Lagerfeld, to David Bowie’s £45,000 GBP Olivetti Valentine Typewriter.
Laura and Deanna Fanning Tease HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x Kiko Kostadinov Women's Collab
Revealed back in May, Laura and Deanna Fanning, designers for Kiko Kostadinov womenswear, have now teased an upcoming collaboration with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. Taking to Instagram, the sisters shared a video showing a BTS look of a shoot for the team-up. The teaser shows a jean skirt set marked with a...
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Andy Warhol’s Relatives Will Auction Rare Artwork From His College Years
Including what is believed to be one of his first self-portraits. Relatives of Andy Warhol look to sell rare artworks that the Pop-Artist created during his college years. As first reported by ARTnews, a group of family members led by James Warhola — Warhol’s nephew, who is also an artist and illustrator based between Pittsburgh and Upstate New York — will auction 10 unique works all created during his uncle’s college years at Carnegie-Mellon University (formerly known as Carnegie Institute of Technology) from 1945 to 1949.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Cordae Turns Inward on Two New Tracks “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
On the heels of last month’s single release, “Multi-Platinum,” Cordae has shared two more new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” are stylistically different tracks, but both hear the rapper reflect on his relationship to success and those around him. On the fast-paced...
Martine Syms Presents the First Season of ‘She Mad’ at MCA Chicago
Humor, grit and contemplation is a hallmark of Martine Syms‘ practice. Born and based in Los Angeles, Syms is interested in how social, cultural, economic and psychological forces begin to shape one’s perception of self and the outside world. Although she works across a range of mediums, video is the bedrock of her practice and the focus of her ongoing She Mad series.
Marvel's Simu Liu Will Be Guest Starring in a Key Role on 'The Simpsons'
It seems that after the success of Shang-Chi, Canadian actor Simu Liu is making his way from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Springfield as a guest star in a key role in The Simpsons storyline. The titular MCU martial artist is slated to bring back Lisa Simpson’s “perfect future boyfriend.”...
Take a First Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom"
Amidst news of a “Reverse Noir” colorway release, we now have a first look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom.” Expected to arrive during the upcoming holiday season, the shoe opts for a sleek black look with contrast stitching. The...
Jack Harlow Reveals Which Artist Is His Dream Collaboration
Fans have seen the popularity and artistry of Jack Harlow skyrocket in the past year. As he is about to kick off his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour this September, the Louisville rapper stopped by NBC’s TODAY show to give audiences a taste of what they expect at this upcoming show.
The Game Enlists Kanye West, Pusha T and More for Extensive 10th Studio Album 'DRILLMATIC - Heart vs. Mind'
After a short delay, The Game has officially dropped off his newest studio album DRILLMATIC – Heart vs. Mind. Clocking in at approximately two hours, the extensive 31-track effort features several high profile guest appearances from the likes of Kanye West on the previously-released single “Eazy” and “Fortunate” with Dreezy and CHILLER, YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “O.P.P.,” Pusha T and 2 Chainz on “No Man Falls,” Lil Wayne and G Herbo on “Chrome Slugs & Harmony,” A$AP Rocky on “Money Cash Clothes,” Big Sean on “Stupid,” Nipsey Hussle on “World Tours,” Rick Ross on “Save The Best for Last” and more.
A Decade Later, Swedish House Mafia Has Returned for Its Second Act
In 2012, Swedish House Mafia announced its imminent breakup. In the five years of making music together, the EDM supergroup – consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – had churned out hits such as “Save the World” and “Don’t You Worry Child” and inspired the sound of the next generation of DJs.
