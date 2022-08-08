Read full article on original website
Thor: Ragnarok Star Details Deleted Scene That Completed Character's Arc
While Thor: Ragnarok was all about the Son of Odin, many of the supporting characters stole the show for Marvel fans. One such character was Skurge, who was played by Karl Urban. Skurge began the film as a bit of comic relief before joining the villainous Hela and acting as her right hand man. By the end of Ragnarok, however, Skurge came around and turned on Hela, helping Thor and the other Asgardians. There was actually one scene that showed more of Skurge's change of heart, but it was ultimately cut from the final film.
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
Studio Bones Exec Reveals Which Movie Was Its Biggest Gamble
Studio Bones might be best known for their work on My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs to name a few, but the animation studio has ventured into plenty of anime franchises in the past. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, Comicbook.com's Megan Peters was able to chat with the co-creator/President of Bones, Masahiko Minami, and discuss which movie the production studio had made that was a major gamble.
Chainsaw Man Team Explains Why Its Director Is Perfect for the Job
Chainsaw Man's anime is revving up for its worldwide premiere later this year, and the team behind the adaptation has explained why their choice for director was the perfect person for the job of spearheading such a major project! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is the most anticipated new anime of the year overall, and while this has already led to a ton of pressure, but Studio MAPPA is also approaching the project in a much different way than expected. Moving forward without traditional production committees and other standard procedures, there have been a lot of questions about the production.
Jordan Peele Says His Movie Ideas Are Born From "Human Sin"
With three feature films under his belt, Jordan Peele and his "social thrillers" have become a fan-favorite in recent years. With Get Out's thesis on racial politics in America, US becoming a meditation on privilege and class, and recent hit Nope acting as a jab at obsession with spectacle (and even the movie industry at large), one might think that Peele starts his projects not with an idea for a story but an idea for a moral lesson he wants to impart. If you thought that, you'd be mostly wrong however, as Peele himself confirmed in an interview that his movie ideas begin from the point of view of teaching the audience, but exposing them.
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
Daredevil Trends As Fans Debate MCU Tone
Daredevil—both the character and his upcoming Disney+ series —has been a central part of online discourse in recent weeks. The vigilante side of Matt Murdock will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suit and all, for the first time since his self-titled series was canceled by Netflix in 2018.
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Batman Flashback Photo of His Younger Self
Every year that Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday, he also finds a way to let his many fans also get in on the celebration! This year, Hemsworth posted a birthday photo that took a look back at his boyhood years – and revealed the shameful secret of his allegiance to DC! As you can see below, Chris Hemsworth was running around as a young boy in a Batman shirt – foolishly betraying everything his future self would strive for, as Thor!
Haikyu Releases First Trailer for Anime's Finale
Haikyu has shocked fans of the series everywhere when they announced plans to end the anime franchise with a new feature film project, and fans have gotten idea of what to expect with the first trailer for the anime's grand finale. When the fourth season of the anime adaptation for Haruichi Furudate's original manga series came to an end a couple of years ago, fans had anxiously waited for news of a fifth season as Karasuno and Nekoma geared up to take one another one during the Tokyo Nationals tournament. But now the anime will be ending now with a new season, but with a final two-part film event.
Kevin Smith Reviews Paper Girls: "Incredibly Surprising"
Prime Video's adaptation of Paper Girls arrived late last month, and it looks like the comedy-of-age dramedy has already courted quite a lot of fans. As it turns out, beloved director and actor Kevin Smith is among them, with Smith taking to the most recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast to praise the series. Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.
Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan's New TV Series Compared to The Twilight Zone
Vince Gilligan is about to enter another dimension of his career. The four-time Emmy-winning Breaking Bad creator confirmed spinoff Better Call Saul, which he co-created with showrunner Peter Gould, will end the Bad Universe that also spawned the Gilligan-directed El Camino movie. Gilligan will soon pitch his next original series, an as-yet-unrevealed new idea reportedly comparable to The Twilight Zone. It's unclear whether the series, which is being set up with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul studio Sony Pictures Television as producers, is an anthology like the genre-twisting Twilight Zone.
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
Jurassic World Dominion Reebok Sneakers Unveiled: Here's How to Get Them
Reebok has unveiled a sequel to last year's Jurassic Park sneaker collection with a new wave of footwear inspired by the latest film in the series – Jurassic World Dominion. The designs "pay homage to the bioengineering themes and dinosaurs new and old" and include elements like glowing amber logos, a classified information label and an amber-inspired box. A breakdown of the new collection can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Mark your calendars for August 24/25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, because the shoes will be available to order here at Reebok.com and here on Amazon after that time,.
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
Jason Momoa Calls Conan Remake "A Big Pile of Sh-t"
It's not big news to anyone that's aware of its existence that the 2011 reboot of Conan the Barbarian didn't kickstart a new film franchise like the producers thought it might. Arriving right around the time that 3D movies were reaching their peak, and reboots of comic book properties were falling from the sky due to the success of Iron Man and The Dark Knight, the film marked one of the first big screen outings for Jason Momoa. At the time the actor was just a heartthrob from Baywatch: Hawaii, making his way into the movies in a role previously only played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, but even Momoa will tell you the movie stunk. No really.
