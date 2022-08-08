ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Josh Hawley offers back-handed praise for Senate Democrats over their recent legislative accomplishments: 'There's a lesson there for the GOP'

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQWZv_0h9Iajn100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrydN_0h9Iajn100
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri at a hearing on Capitol Hill on August 4, 2022.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

  • Senate Democrats have had a successful few weeks, culminating in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • That's earned them back-handed praise from one of their biggest antagonists: Sen. Josh Hawley.
  • He says Democrats' success despite a 50-50 Senate offers a "lesson" for Republicans.

Fresh off of their latest legislative victory , Senate Democrats are earning praise from an unlikely source: Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Hawley, who's often staked out policy positions more conservative than his peers and is widely-viewed as a future presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter that Democrats "came to do something."

"I'll give the Dems this," he said. "With a 50/50 Senate & a historically unpopular president, they passed major (terrible) legislation. Lots of it."

Hawley's praise comes a day after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act — essentially a reworking of Democrats' ill-fated "Build Back Better" social spending and climate reconciliation bill — on a 51-50 party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

The framework for that legislation was released by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia just hours after the Senate passed a bipartisan bill to boost the US semiconductor industry . Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had threatened to block that bill if Democrats pursued their reconciliation bill — so they waited until the bill had already passed.

This summer has seen other bipartisan initiatives succeed in the Democratic-led Senate, including passage of the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s and a bill to provide aid to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits .

And there may be more bipartisan initiatives to come. The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act , which would codify same-sex marriage protections into law, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat in support. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin told the New York Times that she believes the bill would get the 10 Republican votes necessary to pass the Senate once it's brought up.

Aside from the veterans bill, Hawley voted against every single one of those bipartisan bills — and he was the only senator to vote against a resolution allowing for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

And he told Insider in July that he would vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, saying he "didn't favor" the 2015 Supreme Court decision that made same-sex marriage the law of the land.

But Hawley says the record of accomplishments, despite Biden's low approval ratings and a closely-divided Congress, offer a blueprint for his party.

"There's a lesson there for the GOP," said Hawley in the tweet, before counseling Republicans: "If they get back Congress, they better be willing to fight."

The last time Republicans held the White House and both chambers of Congress was a two-year stretch from 2017 to 2019; during that time, the most significant legislative accomplishment by that Republican trifecta was the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

John Hollomon
4d ago

Every bill that has been passed in this country has always been unpopular to Republicans except tax cuts for the rich do your home work

Reply
12
Moveon
5d ago

Yes there is Joshie. Stop running like a little girl and do something for the people for a change.

Reply
11
Travis Davis
5d ago

Surprised didn't run away from making comments the way he did January 6th

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
West Virginia State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Gop#Capitol Hill#Getty Images Senate#Dems#Senate A#Democratic
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

575K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy