DeWitt hosts 53rd Canal Day

TOWN OF DEWITT – People of all ages came out to Ryder Park on Aug. 6 to partake in the family fun of DeWitt’s 53rd Canal Day.

The festivities hosted outside the town hall on Butternut Drive lasted from 4 to 10 p.m. and included a nearly three-hour concert from the 18-piece DeSantis Orchestra, which celebrated its 75th anniversary as an ensemble by performing covers of hits like The Temptations’ “My Girl,” Mark Ronson’s Bruno Mars-featuring tune “Uptown Funk” and the pairing of “September” and “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Though he said the temperatures exceeding 85 degrees may have deterred a larger turnout earlier in the day, Recreation Director Peter Clark referred to the entirety of Saturday’s free-to-enter event as a success.

“It seems to have gone on without a hitch,” Clark said in the last hour.

This year’s Canal Day brought out organizations like ARISE of Central New York, the Friends group for the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville, Peace Inc., and the Page Wildlife Center with their birds of prey exhibit. There were also inflatables, food trucks, crafters, an obstacle course and carnival games like ring toss.

“It’s a good end-of-summer event,” Recreation Leader Shannon Shoff said. “We just want people to feel comfortable coming out into the community again after COVID.”

Shortly before 9:30, the fireworks were launched over the fishing pond as kids in attendance played with their glow sticks and reenacted lightsaber battles.