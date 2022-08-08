ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

DeWitt hosts 53rd Canal Day

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WgmS_0h9IaiuI00

TOWN OF DEWITT – People of all ages came out to Ryder Park on Aug. 6 to partake in the family fun of DeWitt’s 53rd Canal Day.

The festivities hosted outside the town hall on Butternut Drive lasted from 4 to 10 p.m. and included a nearly three-hour concert from the 18-piece DeSantis Orchestra, which celebrated its 75th anniversary as an ensemble by performing covers of hits like The Temptations’ “My Girl,” Mark Ronson’s Bruno Mars-featuring tune “Uptown Funk” and the pairing of “September” and “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Though he said the temperatures exceeding 85 degrees may have deterred a larger turnout earlier in the day, Recreation Director Peter Clark referred to the entirety of Saturday’s free-to-enter event as a success.

“It seems to have gone on without a hitch,” Clark said in the last hour.

This year’s Canal Day brought out organizations like ARISE of Central New York, the Friends group for the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville, Peace Inc., and the Page Wildlife Center with their birds of prey exhibit. There were also inflatables, food trucks, crafters, an obstacle course and carnival games like ring toss.

“It’s a good end-of-summer event,” Recreation Leader Shannon Shoff said. “We just want people to feel comfortable coming out into the community again after COVID.”

Shortly before 9:30, the fireworks were launched over the fishing pond as kids in attendance played with their glow sticks and reenacted lightsaber battles.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

