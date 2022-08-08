ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings police investigate armed casino robbery

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgVkO_0h9Iah1Z00

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating an armed casino robbery early Monday.

Police said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino on 15th Street West at gunpoint at 1:22 a.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on an ATV or motorcycle, police said on Twitter. He was described as in his teens to middle 20s, 5-foot, 9-inches to 10-inches tall, about 160 pounds, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

Comments / 1

Related
97.1 KISS FM

Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West

The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect involved in shooting on Broadwater Ave. in Billings arrested

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
yourbigsky.com

BPD arrest and charge Big Timber teen with casino armed robbery

Billings Police have arrested a 19-year-old from the Big Timber area for the armed robbery at the Gold Dust Casino early Monday morning. BPD Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann, in connection with this armed robbery, BPD Lt. Lennick said. Police charging documents state he demanded money at...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect arrested and charged for armed robbery at Gold Dust Casino

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man charged for downtown shooting

26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Woman Robbed on Billings West End by Man with Handgun

Billings Police are investigating an early Thursday morning (8/11) robbery on the city's west end. According to the post on social media, Billings PD responded to the 1800 block of Hampton Place at 2:48 am Thursday for a robbery, located in a neighborhood just off Avenue E and Zimmerman Trail.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Jeans#The Gold Dust Casino
yourbigsky.com

Sheriff’s Dept. needs your help identifying theft suspects

Yellowstone County detectives are asking for the public’s help in looking for two men in a theft investigation. The sheriff’s office posted for help on their Facebook page. Sergeant Gibbs is asking everyone to look at the pictures and contact him on messenger or call at 406-256-2929. (22-715716)
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Fire asking public to avoid N. Broadway for possible electrical fire

If you are in downtown Billings or planning on going through the heart of the city Thursday afternoon, Billings Fire is asking people to try and stay away from the area.”Firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown for a possible electrical fire. Please avoid the area,” according to Billings Fire Department.Please go to our YourBigSky.com Facebook page for ongoing updates and information.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
XL Country 100.7

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy