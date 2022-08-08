Billings police investigate armed casino robbery

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating an armed casino robbery early Monday.

Police said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino on 15th Street West at gunpoint at 1:22 a.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on an ATV or motorcycle, police said on Twitter. He was described as in his teens to middle 20s, 5-foot, 9-inches to 10-inches tall, about 160 pounds, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.