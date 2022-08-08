ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

CHP: Two killed in Delano crash after vehicle runs stop sign

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 5 days ago
The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed and three others injured Saturday morning in a crash after a vehicle ran through a stop sign in Delano.

CHP said the crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Hwy. 155 at Melcher Road.

An initial investigation found that a Dodge was traveling south on Melcher Road, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Hwy. 155, and hit a Kia broadside, said CHP.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were declared dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Dodge were taken to Kern Medical with moderate and major injuries, said CHP.

CHP said alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

Hwy. 155 and Melcher Road were closed in both directions for about two hours to investigate the crash.

