Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
FBI Informant Is One of 6-8 People 'Very Close' to Trump: Ex-Trump Official
"If you know where the safe is and you know the documents are in 10 boxes in the basement, you are pretty close to the president," Mick Mulvaney said.
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
FBI Will 'Storm' Stage, Arrest Trump on Live TV, Radio Host Predicts
Todd Starnes said former President Donald Trump will be arrested on live TV to "embarrass" him and prevent him from running again in 2024.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
FBI's Trump Informants Are Traitors, Marjorie Taylor Greene Says
The GOP congresswoman also believes the search of Mar-a-Lago is part of a plot to stop the former president running again in 2024.
Donald Trump Being Indicted Would Cause 'Fire to Burn', Professor Says
The warrant authorizing the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence pointed to a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Trump, Classified Nuclear Files, Saudis: What We Do Know, What We Don't
Newsweek Fact Check looks at the claims, rumors and potential fallout surrounding the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.
Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
Former 'Nuke Football' Handler Hits Out After Trump Nuclear Code Claims
The U.S. nuclear launch codes won't have been compromised by Donald Trump if he took them to Mar-a-Lago, according to a former "nuclear football" carrier.
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Give Out 'Nuke Codes' in Fundraising Email?
Screenshots shared on social media appear to show Trump fundraising off the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago by sharing fake nuclear codes.
